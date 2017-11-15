WATCH: US star Jay Ellis thanks Mzansi for the gift that is Trevor Noah

It seems that Trevor Noah has not only successfully won the hearts of South Africans as he hoists the Mzansi flag high in the States, but his story continues to touch many Americans, including Insecure actor Jay Ellis.

In a short video, the star spoke to Zkhiphani about the effect Trevor's story has had on his life and how he's grateful that South Africa "gave" him to the US.

"I read Trevor's book and his story. Coupled with his life and the work he does on the daily show and just who he is, is so important to the world. And, I'm so grateful for him," he said.

Jay, who plays the role of Lawrence (Issa Rae’s boyfriend on the US show), is currently in SA and didn't let the opportunity to personally thank South Africans for Trevor pass him by.

"I'm super grateful for Trevor Noah. I love him and I would go do his show someday. Issa did, and I was very very jealous that she got to meet Trevor. He's great and actually pretty amazing too."

Trevor has been doing the absolute most since he relocated to the States to host his show The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central.

Watch the rest of the video below: