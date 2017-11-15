Yoh! Utatakho's Mam'Mkhize leaves Twitter shook to the core

The current season of Utatakho has certainly shown Twitter the "evil" side of women and last night's episode featuring Mam'Mkhize shook Twitter to its core.

Khulekani had reached out to the relationship-themed reality show to help him find his biological father.

The wife of the man suspected to be Khulekani's father, called Mam'Mkhize, had nothing but foul words to say about Khulekani and his mother. The woman couldn't hide her hate for the mother-son duo, who she accused of trying to wreck her home.