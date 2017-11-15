TshisaLIVE

Yoh! Utatakho's Mam'Mkhize leaves Twitter shook to the core

15 November 2017 - 09:43 By TshisaLIVE
Host of Utatakho Nimrod Nkosi sat in as Mam'Mkhize spat fire in Tuesday's episode.
Host of Utatakho Nimrod Nkosi sat in as Mam'Mkhize spat fire in Tuesday's episode.
Image: Via Twitter/Utatakho

The current season of Utatakho has certainly shown Twitter the "evil" side of women and last night's episode featuring Mam'Mkhize  shook Twitter to its core.

Khulekani had reached out to the relationship-themed reality show to help him find his biological father.

The wife of the man suspected to be Khulekani's father, called Mam'Mkhize, had nothing but foul words to say about Khulekani and his mother. The woman couldn't hide her hate for the mother-son duo, who she accused of trying to wreck her home.

Mam'Mkhize held nothing back as she threw insult after insult at Khulekani's mother, implying that she's promiscuous. The cherry on top  was when the woman they dubbed as 'vile' said she wishes Khulekani and his mother "could just die".

Twitter hoped that the DNA results would prove that Khulekani is Baba Mkhize's son, however it was eventually revealed that he was not.

Disappointed Twitter shared their frustrations in memes:

Zodwa explains yet another Zim no-show: I wanted a letter from Mugabe

Zodwa Wabantu has explained why she had to cancel her scheduled shows in Zimbabwe this past weekend, telling TshisaLIVE that she wanted an assurance ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

DJ Shimza wants his daughter to be proud of his legacy

Now more than ever, DJ Shimza is determined to leave a legacy that his five-year-old daughter will be proud of and his charity inspired one man show ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Kid X won't trade Cashtime lesson for anything

Having recently dropped a single that is making waves across Mzansi, rapper Kid X has claimed that part of his success was down to the lessons he ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

My tweets actually helped promote #FillUpFNBStadium, says AKA

Rapper AKA may have caused a frenzy when he took to Twitter over the weekend to suggest that he wanted to help Cassper Nyovest fill up FNB Stadium, ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Bonnie Mbuli debates Zodwa Wabantu's display of nudity

Bonnie Mbuli who prides herself in being a feminist has shared that she was left shook by Zodwa Wabantu's lack of underwear, which recently led to ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Nazooo! Unathi's birthday celebration was lit TshisaLIVE
  2. I'm serious about performing at #FillUpFNBStadium, says AKA TshisaLIVE
  3. Why are you marrying a 'serial cheater?' - Twitter asks OPW bride TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Babes and Ntando strip down in new music video TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA & Bonang continue to rake in mega cash TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Military vehicles moved into Harare in an apparent military action
Zimbabwe army takes power, says Mugabe "safe and sound"
X