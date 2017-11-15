TshisaLIVE

Zodwa explains yet another Zim no-show: I wanted a letter from Mugabe

15 November 2017 - 08:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Zodwa Wabantu didn't make it to Zimbabwe.
Image: Via Alon Skuy

Zodwa Wabantu has explained why she had to cancel her scheduled shows in Zimbabwe this past weekend, telling TshisaLIVE that she wanted an assurance from the country's president that she was welcome in the country. 

Zodwa broke fans' hearts when she cancelled a three-city tour of Zimbabwe because of uncertainty over her being allowed into the country.

"I didn't cancel at the 11th hour. I received a call from a Zimbabwe radio station asking why I am not coming. I told them that I'm scared of Mugabe. He (The DJ) hung up the phone and called me privately saying: ‘Zodwa, you can't say that. These people are sponsoring us,’" she said.

She claimed that Mugabe didn't want her in Zimbabwe.

"I'm better off in South Africa. I don’t know their motives behind the whole thing or if I will get arrested when I arrive in Zimbabwe. I'm waiting for Mugabe to write a letter saying I am allowed (in the country). If they (the people) are so scared of Mugabe, it is the same with me," she said.

Zodwa said despite her fame in the country, she would only perform in Zimbabwe once she had the letter from Mugabe

She told TshisaLIVE last month that she was planning to meet with Mugabe soon, after the president had previously criticised her for not wearing undies.

Zodwa made headlines earlier this year when Zimbabwean authorities issued a ban on her performance at the Harare International Carnival after a complaint was laid by local actress Anne Nhira. Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe then commented about her during a rally, scolding her for not wearing underwear. 

