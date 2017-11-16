Do you qualify? Nakhane Toure is looking for nude actors for new video

"We are in need of some extras for the music video for my new single to be shot in Johannesburg on Sunday, December 17. The video concept, by talented director Mark Middlewick (responsible for the videos for Fog, In the Dark Room and The Plague), requires a number of nude extras."

The opportunity is open to anyone between the ages of 18 and 45, no matter the body type, with models expected to strip down or wear a skin-coloured g-string.

"People will be completely nude or wear skin-coloured g-strings, depending on what they are comfortable with. We would prefer that they are nude. They will all be draped over one another, so must be comfortable having their bodies touch those around them," he added.

The musician also reassured fans that the video was not sexual in any way and would not include close-ups of their private parts.

The actor and musician had fans blushing when he dropped a music video in September, showing himself caressing and kissing a man with the pair dressed in only their underwear. It also featured the pair sharing a bathtub. It was hailed by fans for its artistic quality.

Interested models can apply for the shoot by emailing: nakhane.interloper@gmail.com with their details and a simple Facebook profile picture.