TshisaLIVE

Kope Makgae: You don't need to be a qualified actor to excel

16 November 2017 - 09:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actor and presenter Kope 'Tswyza' Makgae says artists have to accept that sometimes 'talent triumphs over training'.
Actor and presenter Kope 'Tswyza' Makgae says artists have to accept that sometimes 'talent triumphs over training'.
Image: Via Instagram

Contrary to popular opinion that the acting industry "needs" trained actors to grow, Generations The Legacy actor Kope Makgae, popularly known as Tswyza, believes that talent will always overtake qualification, as long as there's hard work involved.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the actor explained that he's never understood why people insist on worshiping a qualification in an industry that is art-driven.

"I've always believed that a talent is a talent, you nurture it yourself. I don't believe that there's many catches when God gives you a talent. It's either you have it or you don't, development can occur in any space and at any pace, it doesn't always have to be formal or cost you R40,000."

The Limpopo-born actor said he believes education is very important, but insists artists should rather invest in learning about the business as opposed to the art of acting itself.

The 32-year-old, who studied a BA in Media and Communication at Boston Media House, said he doesn't take anything away from trained actors.

However, he said life and experience in the industry has taught him that God-given talent always shines brighter.

"You can put me in the same room as a drama graduate from university. The guy may have over a R100,000 worth of education and I'll still kick his ass just because I have a particular resonance, personality and comedic timing. The important things is for people to see how you are capable of executing what is needed, whether you are trained or just natural."

 

Sophie Ndaba on reality show: It is going to be very me

Former Generations actress and businesswoman Sophie Ndaba has been hard at work on a reality show she hopes will make it to screens next year.
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

The Imposter's Ms Dippy says education saved her from the casting couch

Knowing from an early age that she was 'destined for greatness' saw Hloni Padi, better known as Ms Dippy, wanted to skip school and just hustle her ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

WATCH: Cassper's gardner Innocent steals the show in #FillUpFNBStadium ad

Cassper's gardener Innocent has become something of an internet sensations ever since he was first spotted dancing along to Cassper's songs on the ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Remember him? Teepee makes music comeback after 8-year break

It's been eight years since musician Teepee last released an album, but the RnB crooner is not concerned about fans forgetting his name. Music fans ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

WATCH: US star Jay Ellis thanks Mzansi for the gift that is Trevor Noah

It seems that Trevor Noah has not only successfully won the hearts of South Africans as he hoists the Mzansi flag high in the States, but his story ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. AKA & Bonang continue to rake in mega cash TshisaLIVE
  2. Nazooo! Unathi's birthday celebration was lit TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Lockdown's Beauty has Twitter shaking in it's boots TshisaLIVE
  4. Oskido pledges to spend R50k on tickets for #FillUpFNBStadium TshisaLIVE
  5. I'm broke, I can't bless women, says Cassper Nyovest TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: What exactly is happening in Zimbabwe?
Harare resident: 'It's like an anxious excitement'
X