Kope Makgae: You don't need to be a qualified actor to excel

Contrary to popular opinion that the acting industry "needs" trained actors to grow, Generations The Legacy actor Kope Makgae, popularly known as Tswyza, believes that talent will always overtake qualification, as long as there's hard work involved.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the actor explained that he's never understood why people insist on worshiping a qualification in an industry that is art-driven.

"I've always believed that a talent is a talent, you nurture it yourself. I don't believe that there's many catches when God gives you a talent. It's either you have it or you don't, development can occur in any space and at any pace, it doesn't always have to be formal or cost you R40,000."

The Limpopo-born actor said he believes education is very important, but insists artists should rather invest in learning about the business as opposed to the art of acting itself.

The 32-year-old, who studied a BA in Media and Communication at Boston Media House, said he doesn't take anything away from trained actors.

However, he said life and experience in the industry has taught him that God-given talent always shines brighter.

"You can put me in the same room as a drama graduate from university. The guy may have over a R100,000 worth of education and I'll still kick his ass just because I have a particular resonance, personality and comedic timing. The important things is for people to see how you are capable of executing what is needed, whether you are trained or just natural."