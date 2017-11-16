Pearl Thusi gets her warrior on with Hollywood star Zach McGowan

Pearl Thusi is set to star alongside Hollywood actor Zach McGowan in Scorpion King: Book of Souls, the fifth instalment of the Scorpion King Franchise.

Shooting for the film, which is set to be released on DVD in late 2018, has already begun in Cape Town.

Zach, who is well known for his roles on Shameless and Black Sails, is clearly loving the mountain. And we're loving the view.