Pearl Thusi gets her warrior on with Hollywood star Zach McGowan

16 November 2017 - 08:03 By Jessica Levitt
Zach McGowan and Pearl Thusi in Cape Town.
Pearl Thusi is set to star alongside Hollywood actor Zach McGowan in Scorpion King: Book of Souls, the fifth instalment of the Scorpion King Franchise.

Shooting for the film, which is set to be released on DVD in late 2018, has already begun in Cape Town.

Zach, who is well known for his roles on Shameless and Black Sails, is clearly loving the mountain. And we're loving the view.

Top of 🦁

A post shared by Zach McGowan (@mcgowanzach) on

Pearl, who plays the part of the Warrior Princess, looks every bit the part. She posted a video of herself with Zach and the two have clearly hit it off.

"Scorpion King: Book of Souls truly raises the bar in terms of action, suspense, and thrills, making it an impressive addition to the infamous Scorpion King saga," said Glenn Ross, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Universal 1440 Entertainment.

We can't wait!

