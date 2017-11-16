Pearl Thusi gets her warrior on with Hollywood star Zach McGowan
Pearl Thusi is set to star alongside Hollywood actor Zach McGowan in Scorpion King: Book of Souls, the fifth instalment of the Scorpion King Franchise.
Shooting for the film, which is set to be released on DVD in late 2018, has already begun in Cape Town.
Zach, who is well known for his roles on Shameless and Black Sails, is clearly loving the mountain. And we're loving the view.
Pearl, who plays the part of the Warrior Princess, looks every bit the part. She posted a video of herself with Zach and the two have clearly hit it off.
Having so much fun shooting @scorpionkingmovie with @pearlthusi and the rest of the crew in Capetown South Africa yo! Not sure when it is coming out but it is being shot right now 🦂⚔️ @maylingng @katylsaunders @officialhowardcharles @brandon_auret @donmichaelpaul @mikeelliott2000 @powell321 @elbrus_ourtaev @pmensahonline
"Scorpion King: Book of Souls truly raises the bar in terms of action, suspense, and thrills, making it an impressive addition to the infamous Scorpion King saga," said Glenn Ross, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Universal 1440 Entertainment.
We can't wait!
