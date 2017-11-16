Serena Williams is getting married this week - here's what we know

According to several international reports, tennis star Serena Williams is set to tie-the-knot this week in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Just two months after giving birth to a baby girl, Serena and her partner Alexis Ohanian, are rumoured to exchange vows in a "secret wedding ceremony" in New Orleans.

When is it?

Several sources, including Daily Mail and Vanity Fair, reported the ceremony will take place on Thursday, with decor already being set up outside the Contemporary Arts Center. Harper's Bazaar reported it would take place this weekend.

Guests have apparently not been told the venue of the wedding and, according to Daily Mail, will only be told details on Thursday morning and be collected at their hotels. It has also been reported that Serena's family have already jetted into New Orleans and attended a rehearsal dinner on Wednesday evening.

Who's invited?

People magazine US claimed the guest list will include A-list stars like Kris Jenner, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Page Six’s sources added Ciara, Eva Longoria and Kelly Rowland to the list. While Entertainment Tonight claimed that Kim Kardashian would also be there.

What's the theme?

Hollywood Life said the wedding will be a Beauty and the Beast celebration with decor fitting the theme.

What will Serena wear?

Perhaps one of the most important questions around the ceremony is what, or who, Serena will wear on her big day.

The star seemed to hint at a possible design earlier this year when she posted a picture of a train to a white dress.