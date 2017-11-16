TshisaLIVE

Serena Williams is getting married this week - here's what we know

16 November 2017 - 10:11 By TshisaLIVE
Tennis player Serena Williams is apparently getting married this week.
Tennis player Serena Williams is apparently getting married this week.
Image: Via Serena's Instagram

According to several international reports, tennis star Serena Williams is set to tie-the-knot this week in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Just two months after giving birth to a baby girl, Serena and her partner Alexis Ohanian, are rumoured to exchange vows in a "secret wedding ceremony" in New Orleans. 

When is it?

Several sources, including Daily Mail and Vanity Fair, reported the ceremony will take place on Thursday, with decor already being set up outside the Contemporary Arts Center. Harper's Bazaar reported it would take place this weekend.

Guests have apparently not been told the venue of the wedding and, according to Daily Mail, will only be told details on Thursday morning and be collected at their hotels. It has also been reported that Serena's family have already jetted into New Orleans and attended a rehearsal dinner on Wednesday evening.

Who's invited?

People magazine US claimed the guest list will include A-list stars like  Kris Jenner, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.  Page Six’s sources added Ciara, Eva Longoria and Kelly Rowland to the list. While Entertainment Tonight claimed that Kim Kardashian would also be there.

What's the theme?

Hollywood Life said the wedding will be a Beauty and the Beast celebration with decor fitting the theme. 

What will Serena wear?

Perhaps one of the most important questions around the ceremony is what, or who, Serena will wear on her big day.

The star seemed to hint at a possible design earlier this year when she posted a picture of a train to a white dress.

Romantic lace. Very pretty. #inspired #fashion

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Harper's Bazaar pointed out that Serena is a Versace loyalist and her love of the designer may see her wearing it on her wedding day. 

Of course, Serena is also a fashion designer, having presented at New York Fashion Week last year, so she could always design the dress herself.

Either way, expect to see Serena in a number of outfits on the day with international media reporting she will change outfits a few times on the day.

Serena and Alexis got engaged last year and welcomed their first child together in September.

Sophie Ndaba on reality show: It is going to be very me

Former Generations actress and businesswoman Sophie Ndaba has been hard at work on a reality show she hopes will make it to screens next year.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

WATCH: Cassper's gardener Innocent steals the show in #FillUpFNBStadium ad

Cassper's gardener Innocent has become something of an internet sensations ever since he was first spotted dancing along to Cassper's songs on the ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Yoh! Utatakho's Mam'Mkhize leaves Twitter shook to the core

The current season of Utatakho has certainly shown Twitter the "evil" side of women and last night's episode featuring vile Mam'Mkhize who shook ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Final verdict: Cassper confirms AKA won’t perform at #FillUpFNBStadium

Cassper Nyovest has cleared the air on lingering speculation that his music rival AKA may join the line-up for his #FillUpFNBStadium concert next ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Zodwa explains yet another Zim no-show: I wanted a letter from Mugabe

Zodwa Wabantu has explained why she had to cancel her scheduled shows in Zimbabwe this past weekend, telling TshisaLIVE that she wanted an assurance ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Kope Makgae: You don't need to be a qualified actor to excel

Contrary to popular opinion that the acting industry "needs" trained actors to grow, Generations The Legacy actor Kope Makgae aka Tswyza believes ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. AKA & Bonang continue to rake in mega cash TshisaLIVE
  2. Nazooo! Unathi's birthday celebration was lit TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Lockdown's Beauty has Twitter shaking in it's boots TshisaLIVE
  4. Oskido pledges to spend R50k on tickets for #FillUpFNBStadium TshisaLIVE
  5. I'm broke, I can't bless women, says Cassper Nyovest TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe youth leader apologises to military on state TV
Explainer: What exactly is happening in Zimbabwe?
X