WATCH: Hilarious 2023 rugby bid attempt by Tumi Morake & Martin Bester

16 November 2017
Jacaranda FM Breakfast Show duo Martin and Tumi made a hilarious video for the
Jacaranda FM Breakfast Show duo Martin and Tumi made a hilarious video for the "lost" 2023 Rugby World Cup.
In addition to singing, South Africans have mastered the art of dealing with disappointment through comedy and after Mzansi lost the bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Tumi Morake and Martin Bester have created a video of what "should" have been SA's bid.

On Wednesday, France was named host of Rugby World Cup 2023, despite finishing second to South Africa in a technical review. They beat out bids from Ireland and South Africa and will stage the tournament for a second time following their hosting of the tournament in 2007.

Jacaranda FM breakfast show hosts Tumi and Martin created a video that may possibly console South Africans. The pair act out a funny skit that seems to be inspired by various African tales like Lion King. It also features former Miss SA Liesl Laurie. 

