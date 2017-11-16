TshisaLIVE

Winnie Ntshaba on soapie return: I think I am ready

16 November 2017 - 13:22 By TshisaLIVE
Winnie Ntshaba says she misses acting.
Winnie Ntshaba says she misses acting.
Image: Via Winnie's Instagram

Winnie Ntshaba has made a handful of TV appearances since leaving popular SABC 1 soapie Generations in 2014, but she said she is ready to return to acting.

Winnie was part of the 16 actors cut from Generations over contract disputes and told Bridget Masinga on Kaya FM that she has enjoyed her time away from screens.

She said that she needed to detox from her popular Generations character Khethiwe, but missed acting.

"I am loving owning my time but I do miss acting now. I think I am ready (to return). I also needed to detox from Khethiwe. I needed to get rid of Khethiwe. But it feels like I will never get rid of her. I am owning it now."

She said that she still gets fans running up to her in public for pictures and said she was surprised that people still recognised her three years after leaving the soapie 

The businesswoman and founder of the Royalty Soapie Awards made brief appearances on Mzansi Magic's The Road , e.tv's Broken Vows and MTV's Shuga after leaving Generations.

In an interview with Drum earlier this year, Winnie opened up about her time on Generations and admitted the actors may have overreacted.

"Maybe we overreacted there. We all had our own dressing rooms - we were treated like stars. I had been there for 10 years and became comfortable and took certain things for granted. I've realised the way things are done elsewhere is totally different. I've done outside shoots and it's rough out there. But everything happens for a reason and I need to evolve, to adjust and to learn how others are doing it."

WATCH: 3 times Cassper's gardener Innocent gave us life

Cassper Nyovest's gardener Innocent became an overnight sensation this week after appearing in an advert for the rapper's FillUpFNBStadium concert ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Generations The Legacy's Mrekza: Celebrities actually piss me off

Even though Generations The Legacy actor Kope Makgae is considered a celebrity, he insists that he hasn't been consumed by the "fakeness" that ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Uh oh! Polygamist Musa may have inspired Papa Penny to take a 2nd wife

Twitter predicted that Papa Penny's visit to KZN businessman Musa Mseleku's house would spell trouble for Mama Nomi, who was worried that Papa Penny ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Benny Maverick clears the air on Memeza & Omunye

Benny Maverick has cleared the air on the meanings of two of his biggest hits this year, explaining that Memeza and Omunye were simple party songs ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Sophie Ndaba on reality show: It is going to be very me

Former Generations actress and businesswoman Sophie Ndaba has been hard at work on a reality show she hopes will make it to screens next year.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Final verdict: Cassper confirms AKA won’t perform at #FillUpFNBStadium

Cassper Nyovest has cleared the air on lingering speculation that his music rival AKA may join the line-up for his #FillUpFNBStadium concert next ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. AKA & Bonang continue to rake in mega cash TshisaLIVE
  2. Nazooo! Unathi's birthday celebration was lit TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Lockdown's Beauty has Twitter shaking in it's boots TshisaLIVE
  4. Oskido pledges to spend R50k on tickets for #FillUpFNBStadium TshisaLIVE
  5. I'm broke, I can't bless women, says Cassper Nyovest TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe youth leader apologises to military on state TV
Explainer: What exactly is happening in Zimbabwe?
X