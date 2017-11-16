Winnie Ntshaba on soapie return: I think I am ready

She said that she needed to detox from her popular Generations character Khethiwe, but missed acting.

"I am loving owning my time but I do miss acting now. I think I am ready (to return). I also needed to detox from Khethiwe. I needed to get rid of Khethiwe. But it feels like I will never get rid of her. I am owning it now."

She said that she still gets fans running up to her in public for pictures and said she was surprised that people still recognised her three years after leaving the soapie

The businesswoman and founder of the Royalty Soapie Awards made brief appearances on Mzansi Magic's The Road , e.tv's Broken Vows and MTV's Shuga after leaving Generations.

In an interview with Drum earlier this year, Winnie opened up about her time on Generations and admitted the actors may have overreacted.

"Maybe we overreacted there. We all had our own dressing rooms - we were treated like stars. I had been there for 10 years and became comfortable and took certain things for granted. I've realised the way things are done elsewhere is totally different. I've done outside shoots and it's rough out there. But everything happens for a reason and I need to evolve, to adjust and to learn how others are doing it."