Zola Nombona on Kgomotso Christopher: Her support is amazing

Amidst the 'pull her down syndrome' that most people complain about in the entertainment industry, Zola Nombona has highlighted fellow actress Katlego Christopher for giving her props as a supportive figure in her career.

The inspiring conversations was sparked by Kgomotso's remarks about the performance displayed by actresses on the theatre stage production Children's Monologues.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zola shared the story of how Kgomotso gave her a chance in her first audition back in 2013 for Intersexions when she auditioned in front of her.

"It was back in 2013 and I was glad it was Kgomotso, because she works with merit when she was searching for talent. It didn't matter that I was female or not. That is the type of person that she is. She looks out for the art," she said.

Zola added that if people look at female-to-female relationships in the industry, the support that she has received from the established actress was "amazing".

"In this industry, there's a lot of competition between females because we all want a piece of the pie and sometimes it looks like it's not enough. But having someone like Kgomotso, who has literally supported me from day one and have them around to see me grow into the potential they saw in me, is amazing."

The actress said she hopes to also be that person for other young girls in the industry because she valued the support she has received herself.

Ncaaaw!