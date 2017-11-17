DJ Zinhle opens up about living with Pearl: It's so much fun

DJ Zinhle moved in with her bestie Pearl Thusi recently while contractors put the finishing touches ON her new house, and the Colours hitmaker couldn't be happier.

"We live in the same house. Two nannies, two babies and two working mothers. It is so much fun," she told Tbo Touch on Touch HD this week.

The pair have been inseparable for months and were even nominated in the best couple category at the Feather Awards recently. Zinhle said the best part of living with her best friend is that she learnt so much from Pearl.

"She is a better mother than me because she has more experience as a mom. She is teaching me a lot because sometimes I don't understand what is happening with Kairo. I'm like, 'Why is she screaming?' And she will teaching me how to handle a situation"

Zinhle is not one to complain about her friend but said the most frustrating thing was how Pearl took forever to get out the house.

"She takes forever to get out the house. You don't understand. We will be like, 'We're leaving now', and she'll be like, 'Okay, babe. Let me grab this' and she'll be on the phone, on the bed and I'm like, 'I'm in the car waiting for you' and she'll be like, ' You didn't say we were leaving,'" she explained.

Speaking to Channel O recently, DJ Zinhle explained how the pair ended up staying together.

"I didn't have a house, I was literally homeless because of my building and she was in New York and forced me to move into her house, so I moved myself, my nanny and my baby into her house," she said.

Zinhle has been building her house for some time now and as it nears completion, she has shared several pictures of her new place.