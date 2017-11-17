Does Ranaka Ranaka get 'ill-treated' because he's broke?
Every family has that "problem child" and Twitter seems to have fallen in love with Ranaka Ranaka, who is always bringing drama to the reality TV show, The Ranakas.
While Ranaka always has a fight with someone in the family or has a "self-inflicted" problem to untangle, Twitter decided that he is the star of the family. After last night's episode, tweeps felt like Ranaka is always treated "unfairly" because he is broke.
Ranaka reminded some tweeps of themselves because of his risk taking tendencies, such as going to the Durban July without any money. They concluded that he deserves his own show and that he's important for the family reality show.
The memes came flooding in:
Ranaka gives me life. He jst made me forget my problems for a moment there...#TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/IwGvfAKyxH— Valencia Tshidi (@valencia_tshidi) November 16, 2017
Ranaka is a problem 😂😂😂 He went all to the Durban July without money #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/yY5uCyyfUU— † (@_Thato_N) November 16, 2017
#TheRanakas— Charlotte (@Charzzboo) November 16, 2017
Ud swear Ranaka is on #flakkadrug 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mcIbJW2BkF
Ranaka is my fave cast member 🤣🤣🤣 "you're making me more drunk" imagine telling your mom that ? Wow #theRanakas pic.twitter.com/eppMWQVZXc— ✨Duduetsang ✨ (@YayMe) November 16, 2017
Always on everyone's nerves 😂😂😂😂 Ranaka for u #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/9itmefyhEn— lulama (@NcumisaNdende) November 16, 2017
Ranaka is a problem he is my favorite #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/xxDc0ERUqS— SIBONGILE NTULI🇿🇦 (@Sibongile_Dust) November 16, 2017
#TheRanakas— Mmolapeng M Mogudi (@SenorPinata_SA) November 16, 2017
RT if you have pulled a Ranaka stunt yourself before... "Vaca ka R0.00 bank Balance. #siyafostahaz
Hands Up😂😂😂✋✋✋ pic.twitter.com/lxmqFgfO8K
#TheRanakas Guys Ranaka ke mfana wako kasi please just let him be otherwise I will Ranaka mzingizi which sound arrives 2 days before pic.twitter.com/MV6Jkt1gKv— Thabo Jr (@Thabojunior16) November 16, 2017
That Ranaka is a handful and an extreme sport #TheRanakas tjoh ya exhausta! pic.twitter.com/SrNowtXWrU— Athi (@athidivine) November 16, 2017
I love Ranaka so much 😂😂😂 #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/3OUOQhAESG— 🌻Mooks🌻 (@_shortpantsss) November 16, 2017
