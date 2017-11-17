Does Ranaka Ranaka get 'ill-treated' because he's broke?

Every family has that "problem child" and Twitter seems to have fallen in love with Ranaka Ranaka, who is always bringing drama to the reality TV show, The Ranakas.

While Ranaka always has a fight with someone in the family or has a "self-inflicted" problem to untangle, Twitter decided that he is the star of the family. After last night's episode, tweeps felt like Ranaka is always treated "unfairly" because he is broke.

Ranaka reminded some tweeps of themselves because of his risk taking tendencies, such as going to the Durban July without any money. They concluded that he deserves his own show and that he's important for the family reality show.

The memes came flooding in: