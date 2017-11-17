TshisaLIVE

Does Ranaka Ranaka get 'ill-treated' because he's broke?

17 November 2017 - 12:17 By TshisaLIVE
Ranaka Ranaka is fast overtaking his father as a firm favourite on The Ranakas.
Ranaka Ranaka is fast overtaking his father as a firm favourite on The Ranakas.
Image: Via Instagram

Every family has that "problem child" and Twitter seems to have fallen in love with Ranaka Ranaka, who is always bringing drama to the reality TV show, The Ranakas.

While Ranaka always has a fight with someone in the family or has a "self-inflicted" problem to untangle, Twitter decided that he is the star of the family. After last night's episode, tweeps felt like Ranaka is always treated "unfairly" because he is broke.

Ranaka reminded some tweeps of themselves because of his risk taking tendencies, such as going to the Durban July without any money. They concluded that he deserves his own show and that he's important for the family reality show.

The memes came flooding in:

'It's the next step' - Thomas Gumede to make movie directing debut

Actor Thomas Gumede has directed several reality shows and TV project before but will step into a new challenge when he directs his maiden feature ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Zola Nombona on Kgomotso Christopher: Her support is amazing

Amidst the 'pull her down syndrome' that most people complain about in the entertainment industry, Zola Nombona has highlighted fellow actress ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Do you qualify? Nakhane Toure is looking for nude actors for new video

Two months after stripping down for a music video, Nakhane Toure has put out a casting call for actors who are willing to go naked in his next video.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Winnie Ntshaba on soapie return: I think I am ready

Winnie Ntshaba has made a handful of TV appearances since leaving SABC 1 soapie Generations in 2014 but said she is ready to return to acting.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH: 3 times Cassper's gardener Innocent gave us life

Cassper Nyovest's gardener Innocent became an overnight sensation this week after appearing in an advert for the rapper's FillUpFNBStadium concert ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Final verdict: Cassper confirms AKA won’t perform at #FillUpFNBStadium TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Cassper's gardener Innocent steals the show in #FillUpFNBStadium ad TshisaLIVE
  3. Yoh! Utatakho's Mam'Mkhize leaves Twitter shook to the core TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: 3 times Cassper's gardener Innocent gave us life TshisaLIVE
  5. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

4 things you didn't know about Emmerson Mnangagwa
New dawn for economy after dark days in Zimbabwe?
X