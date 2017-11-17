TshisaLIVE

I only save so that I can afford to bury myself, says veteran Madala Kunene

17 November 2017 - 14:04 By Nonhlanhla Msibi and Kyle Zeeman
Madala Kunene says he has no money in the bank.
Madala Kunene says he has no money in the bank.

Jazz legend Madala Kunene may have 11 albums under his belt and has been in the industry for over 40 years, but he says that he is living "hand-to-mouth" and can now only afford to save for  funeral cover to bury him when he dies.

The 66-year-old musician told TshisaLIVE that despite his love for music, he was not making enough money from it to live the lifestyle people thought musicians enjoyed.

"At least new artists are getting money from music because we didn't get much money. I live hand-to-mouth. I educate my kids with the little money that I get so it's very hectic for me. I don't have money in the bank, I only save for my funeral cover so that when I die, I can bury myself. I won’t quit music because it’s my life," he said.

He claimed that music veterans were being ignored by the industry today when they had valuable skills and advice that could make SA music better.

"There was a guy who was called Professor in the music industry who is at home in KwaZulu-Natal now doing nothing. He is not  recognised and I have realised that artists are ignored. Caiphus Semenya, Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba were gone from home for a long time, but when they returned they are still not appreciated. We should have academies run by Hugh Masekela and Caiphus Semenya," he added.

Madala was only a child when his parents were forcefully removed from their home by the apartheid government and relocated to KwaMashu in Durban. The memory stayed with him throughout his life and served as the inspiration for his album 1959.

"Our  house was demolished and we were homeless. Wwe lost furniture, clothes and other things. They were eventually forced to go to KwaMashu. When they got there, they were given a four-roomed house, but were told to share the house with four families. One room had 13 family members and luckily I was with my grandmother in the other room."

Does Ranaka Ranaka get 'ill-treated' because he's broke?

Every family has that "problem child" and Twitter seems to have fallen in love with Ranaka Ranaka, who is always bringing drama to the reality TV ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

DJ Zinhle opens up about living with Pearl: It's so much fun

DJ Zinhle moved in with her bestie Pearl Thusi recently while contractors put the finishing touches to her new house, and the Colour's hitmaker ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

I'm more than just a Xhosa girl, says new OPW presenter Kayise Ngqula

After weeks of gruelling challenges and auditions, Kayise Ngqula was on Thursday night crowned the winner of the Our Perfect Wedding Presenter Search ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

'She's perfect' - Mona Monyane welcomes her second child

Actress Mona Monyane and her hubby Khulu Skenjana welcomed their second child on Thursday, a baby girl named Amani-Amaza Wamazulu Skenjana.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

WATCH: 3 times Cassper's gardener Innocent gave us life

Cassper Nyovest's gardener Innocent became an overnight sensation this week after appearing in an advert for the rapper's FillUpFNBStadium concert ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Final verdict: Cassper confirms AKA won’t perform at #FillUpFNBStadium TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Cassper's gardener Innocent steals the show in #FillUpFNBStadium ad TshisaLIVE
  3. Yoh! Utatakho's Mam'Mkhize leaves Twitter shook to the core TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: 3 times Cassper's gardener Innocent gave us life TshisaLIVE
  5. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

4 things you didn't know about Emmerson Mnangagwa
New dawn for economy after dark days in Zimbabwe?
X