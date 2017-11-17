TshisaLIVE

I'm more than just a Xhosa girl, says new OPW presenter Kayise Ngqula

17 November 2017 - 09:27 By Lesley Mofokeng and tshisalive
Kayise Ngqula was crowned the winner of the Our Perfect Wedding Presenter Search.
Kayise Ngqula was crowned the winner of the Our Perfect Wedding Presenter Search.
Image: Mzansi Magic

After weeks of gruelling challenges and auditions, Kanyise Ngqula was on Thursday night crowned the winner of the Our Perfect Wedding Presenter Search and will join the hit reality show as its new host from next year.

Kayise was overjoyed at the win and hailed it the start of her new life.

"This is the beginning of my life. Everything I have dreamt of and worked for begins now," she said.

The presenter search came under scrutiny from fans recently after it was pointed out that all of the finalists were Xhosa. Twitter users even joked that it might soon be called "Our Perfect Xhosa Wedding".

Kayise said that her time on the show proved that she was more than just a Xhosa girl.

"I showed viewers that I'm more than just a Xhosa girl because I know a lot of viewers were concerned about that. But I expanded because I wanted everybody to feel worthy of watching the programme when I present," she said.

Still, Kayise was a firm favourite among fans and social media users took to Twitter on Thursday to give their approval.

Winnie Ntshaba on soapie return: I think I am ready

Winnie Ntshaba has made a handful of TV appearances since leaving SABC 1 soapie Generations in 2014 but said she is ready to return to acting.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

WATCH: 3 times Cassper's gardener Innocent gave us life

Cassper Nyovest's gardener Innocent became an overnight sensation this week after appearing in an advert for the rapper's FillUpFNBStadium concert ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Generations The Legacy's Mrekza: Celebrities actually piss me off

Even though Generations The Legacy actor Kope Makgae is considered a celebrity, he insists that he hasn't been consumed by the "fakeness" that ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Uh oh! Polygamist Musa may have inspired Papa Penny to take a 2nd wife

Twitter predicted that Papa Penny's visit to KZN businessman Musa Mseleku's house would spell trouble for Mama Nomi, who was worried that Papa Penny ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH: Cassper's gardener Innocent steals the show in #FillUpFNBStadium ad

Cassper's gardener Innocent has become something of an internet sensations ever since he was first spotted dancing along to Cassper's songs on the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Final verdict: Cassper confirms AKA won’t perform at #FillUpFNBStadium TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Cassper's gardener Innocent steals the show in #FillUpFNBStadium ad TshisaLIVE
  3. Yoh! Utatakho's Mam'Mkhize leaves Twitter shook to the core TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: 3 times Cassper's gardener Innocent gave us life TshisaLIVE
  5. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

New dawn for economy after dark days in Zimbabwe?
Zimbabwe youth leader apologises to military on state TV
X