I'm more than just a Xhosa girl, says new OPW presenter Kayise Ngqula

After weeks of gruelling challenges and auditions, Kanyise Ngqula was on Thursday night crowned the winner of the Our Perfect Wedding Presenter Search and will join the hit reality show as its new host from next year.

Kayise was overjoyed at the win and hailed it the start of her new life.

"This is the beginning of my life. Everything I have dreamt of and worked for begins now," she said.

The presenter search came under scrutiny from fans recently after it was pointed out that all of the finalists were Xhosa. Twitter users even joked that it might soon be called "Our Perfect Xhosa Wedding".

Kayise said that her time on the show proved that she was more than just a Xhosa girl.

"I showed viewers that I'm more than just a Xhosa girl because I know a lot of viewers were concerned about that. But I expanded because I wanted everybody to feel worthy of watching the programme when I present," she said.

Still, Kayise was a firm favourite among fans and social media users took to Twitter on Thursday to give their approval.