This thread about kids shading their parents is brutal!
American food blogger Angela Davis had fans in stitches this week when she took to social media to detail how she had been shaded by her toddler, leading to a flurry of parent's sharing their hilarious tales of being disrespected by their little ones.
Angela took to Twitter on Thursday to post how her daughter had "low key" hurt her feelings, after insulting her braids during an argument.
Toddler insults are just...whew. She hurts my feelings low key. 😂 Today's tantrum ended with "AND I DON'T LIKE YOUR BRAIDS!"— Angela Davis (@TheKitchenista) November 16, 2017
Angela's post was shared over 2,500 times but it was the comments section of the tweet that became a meeting room for parents to share their own experiences of being disrespected by their children.
Here are some of the most hilarious tales.
P.S If you have your own funny story, tag us on Twitter: @TshisaLIVE
my 3yr old nephew was at my house. I asked him where his mom was. He said “she’s at work”. I asked where does she work, he said straight faced “at her job”. 😂😂😂😂😂😂— Lindsay St. Repper (@DaGlue) November 16, 2017
Me, while cooking: "Ugh! Curry get every dang where!"— #fundtolive (@KishaBue) November 16, 2017
Nephew: Your shirt?
Me: "looks at curry stained shirt' Yep!
Nephew: "Your teeth too?"
Me: pic.twitter.com/82HFTZ1waz
Like six months after I gave birth I was feeling myself and wore a bodycon dress.— Dominique Matti (@mominiquematti) November 16, 2017
My (then 4 yr old) niece was like "is there another baby in there?"
Me: no
Her: then why is your stomach like that https://t.co/dVAXVwiDjb
when my daughter was 3, she was playing hide & seek with my pops. He stopped playing & she got upset...with her arms folded she yelled “I don’t know why Nana married you anyway” he replied “because she loves me” she says “You don’t know that!” 🤦🏾♂️— Alternative Hairline (@walkerk23) November 16, 2017
I big chopped my hair all over again. My 5yo daughter said "you like your brother. But that's ok, I guess."— AsiaAC (@Aye_jaah) November 16, 2017
💀💀💀💀
My little cousin once said my hair is why I don’t have a boyfriend. I had to take that one to the chin. 😭 https://t.co/4dMmIq3iwN— nafisa (@thatxxv) November 16, 2017
Little girl I babysit for asked me if I was going to lie down with her at bedtime when I said no she said cause you big? 🙄 https://t.co/HftEkmTpyO— Kandice (@LifesKandy) November 16, 2017
Toddler looked me in the eyes and told me to get my own friends when I tried to join the circle in the class I was teaching. https://t.co/vQQitsuu9l— Dren (@succubitch666) November 16, 2017
One morning I told my 4yr old daughter I already brushed my teeth and she said, "Your breath still stinks." 😒 https://t.co/w7J7y3xqnw— Drip Drano (@MadBlackPoet) November 16, 2017
I did that exactly once. She’s 5 now. I was going out & she asked if I had makeup on. I didn’t. She hit me with: pic.twitter.com/2NIh84PAXZ— YourFavBlackAuntie (@greendoondoon) November 16, 2017
GIRL! So, I have a 3 month old. Yesterday my 3 year old lifts up my shirt and goes, "Hmm. Your belly is still big, huh?" then proceeds to get her Doc McStuffins stethoscope and put it to my stomach, saying there's another baby in there. pic.twitter.com/rtdYPQRBzn— Bee (@beequammie) November 16, 2017
Never been more hurt than when I was 8 and my younger cousin drew a picture of me.— Jiggly B. Puffin (@kismetndreams) November 16, 2017
My mom: are those her legs? 🤔
Cousin: no, her front teeths! 😁
Me: 💀 https://t.co/uhvXePPiGK
“Why does your hair look like that?” “Take that paint off of your lips” “You’re too big to sit in that chair” 😭 https://t.co/Adk86Y35Lh— V. (@_halfcrazy) November 16, 2017
Girl, my nephew was mad that I went away for college & when I came home on break he said "ew don't hug me, you got ugly"— a. yasmine (@flygirlyas) November 16, 2017
My nana died her hair the wrong colour and my sibling (5) went "OH nana I do NOT like that colour on you oh no why would you do that it's awful" we were all like pic.twitter.com/9m0h5f80Gx— P.S. Pretty Sad (@Imani316) November 16, 2017
