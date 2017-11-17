TshisaLIVE

This thread about kids shading their parents is brutal!

17 November 2017 - 13:59 By TshisaLIVE
Angela's post started a hilarious thread with parent's sharing their experiences of being shaded by their kids.
Image: Via Angela's Instagram

American food blogger Angela Davis had fans in stitches this week when she took to social media to detail how she had been shaded by her toddler, leading to a flurry of parent's sharing their hilarious tales of being disrespected by their little ones.

Angela took to Twitter on Thursday to post how her daughter had "low key" hurt her feelings, after insulting her braids during an argument.

Angela's post was shared over 2,500 times but it was the comments section of the tweet that became a meeting room for parents to share their own experiences of being disrespected by their children. 

Here are some of the most hilarious tales.

