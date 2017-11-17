TshisaLIVE

WATCH: I'm not a celebrity, says Anatii

17 November 2017 - 09:25 By TshisaLIVE
Rapper Anatii says he doesn't believe he's a celebrity.
Image: Via YouTube

Despite having worked with internationally acclaimed artists like as Omarion and DJ Khaled, rapper Anatii insists that he isn't a celebrity and doesn't want to be celebrated and would rather his music get recognised.

Speaking to Anele Mdoda on Real Talk with Anele, the rapper said he honestly preferred a simple life and he just happened to be "famous".

"I am not a celebrity, I know celebrities. I don't feel like I am a celebrity because l try not to be a celebrity. Like, I enjoy living a normal life," he said.

He said he prefers that "his music be celebrated instead of him." The 24-year-old rapper has worked with various artist including creating a joint rap album with AKA.

Anatii was recently announced as one of the ambassadors for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The Jump hitmaker joined actress Nomzamo Mbatha and others in their quest to use their star quality to help change lives. He told TshisaLIVE that as a musician he's always been aware of the power music has to spread a message and he wanted to use it wisely. 

"The biggest challenge is informing people about enlightenment without alienating them. Often it's a lot easier to engage in the conversation through various mediums such as my music." 

Watch the rest of his interview here:"

