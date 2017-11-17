WATCH: Suzelle DIY goes Sandton girl in new role

Famous for her character, Suzelle DIY, popular YouTube vlogger and actress Julia Anastasopoulos is embracing a new role as a self-obsessed Sandton poppie in a mockumentary series called Tali’s Wedding Diary.

Fans have been getting glimpses of the new character, Tali, on Instagram and now a trailer for the series has been released.

In it Tali is seen having a series of breakdowns as she plans the wedding of her dreams. She also encounters problems when someone she knows also gets engaged and posts a picture announcement that she thought was better.

The series was inspired by Julia’s own wedding to Suzelle DIY director Ari Kruger and the star told TshisaLIVE that she thought others who had been involved in wedding preparations would be able to relate.

"It's a comedy in every sense. Wedding preparation can be a very stressful and comedic time. So the characters and situations will be very familiar to anyone who has had to deal with that stress before. The joy is that everyone can relate to it and it's entertaining because it takes the best part of a reality show and a sitcom, and puts it into one package."

Watch a trailer for Tali's Wedding Diary below.