TshisaLIVE

Carol Tshabalala is giving us all kinds of booty beach goals

18 November 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Carol is serving all kinds of goals.
Image: Via Instagram

She's curvy and proud of it, so when there's a beach nearby, you can bet your entire December bonus that Carol Tshabalala is going to put on a costume and flaunt everything she has.

This time around, Carol was on home soil and soaked in the beauty of Cape Town.

While she was enjoying the scenery, fans were loving the sight of her, double tapping on all of those snaps.

Slay queen!

Besties!!! ☀️☀️☀️

A post shared by Carol Tshabalala (@simplycarol8) on

☀️☀️

A post shared by Carol Tshabalala (@simplycarol8) on

Happiness ☺️☀️

A post shared by Carol Tshabalala (@simplycarol8) on

☀️☀️

A post shared by Carol Tshabalala (@simplycarol8) on

