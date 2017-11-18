TshisaLIVE

DA L.E.S is confident his white party will happen in 2018

18 November 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
L.E.S is ready for 2018 and that party life.
As we prepare for the festive period, rapper DA L.E.S is already focussing on his annual January all white party, and said he is in the process of putting together all of the right documentation.

The bash, which sees celebs across Mzansi flock to his family's pad in Joburg, was called to a halt this year after the City of Joburg said all of the correct paperwork hadn't been filed. You know, complaints from neighbours and all. (Those beamers make loud sounds, obvs)

At the time, L.E.S said he was disappointed, but had no choice to follow the law. Cops shut down the party in full view of celebs and media on the day. Awks.

With January around the corner, L.E.S is making sure 2018 starts right.

 

