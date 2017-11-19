Demi-Leigh's chances of taking the Miss Universe crown are strong, fam!
Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is currently in Vegas in preparation for the Miss Universe pageant to be held on November 26.
Pundits have named her as a favourite to take the crown and insiders have told TshisaLIVE that the excitement back home is similar to when Rolene Strauss won the Miss World title in 2014.
"There's a buzz around Miss Universe and Demi's chances of taking the crown. She is in a really good position and fits all of the categories," said our source at Miss South Africa.
"She has only received positive feedback and there's just this sense that she is going to win this. It's the same feeling we had when Rolene won," added the insider.
She is up against 96 other contestants and, as it stands, is tipped for the win along with Miss Vietnam, Miss Mexico, Miss Iceland and Miss Philippines.
Demi has been keeping her fans up to date about her activities in Vegas through her social media accounts.
Check out some of her snaps:
Everybody has their own strengths and weaknesses and it's only when you accept everything you are and aren't that you will truly succeed. Too many days are wasted comparing ourselves to others and wishing to be something we aren't. You were created perfectly imperfect! Celebrate that today!☀☀☀ Thank you for my golden glow @boldsunlesstans Bikini by @yamamayofficial #missuniverse #missuniversesouthafrica #southafrica
Today was such an incredible blessing. I was fortunate enough to be chosen to visit the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas. I got to bear witness to all the wonderful work they do in helping people with brain diseases. They are also the beneficiary of the funds raised from our national gift auction. This hit so close to home as my little sister was born without a cerebellum, which left her completely disabled and depended for survival. This visit reminded me of my promise to always be present, live in the moment and to enjoy every single moment twice as much, for the both of us. ❤❤
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE