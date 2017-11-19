Demi-Leigh's chances of taking the Miss Universe crown are strong, fam!

Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is currently in Vegas in preparation for the Miss Universe pageant to be held on November 26.

Pundits have named her as a favourite to take the crown and insiders have told TshisaLIVE that the excitement back home is similar to when Rolene Strauss won the Miss World title in 2014.

"There's a buzz around Miss Universe and Demi's chances of taking the crown. She is in a really good position and fits all of the categories," said our source at Miss South Africa.

"She has only received positive feedback and there's just this sense that she is going to win this. It's the same feeling we had when Rolene won," added the insider.

She is up against 96 other contestants and, as it stands, is tipped for the win along with Miss Vietnam, Miss Mexico, Miss Iceland and Miss Philippines.

Demi has been keeping her fans up to date about her activities in Vegas through her social media accounts.

