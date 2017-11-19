Livin’ in a gangsta’s paradise? Here are the TV series and movies to match

Moviegoers had no reason to expect anything great from this 1972 film, made by an inexperienced director (Francis Ford Coppola) with a cast of unknowns and a past-his-prime Marlon Brando. But it defied expectations and became one of the most influential films of all time. It centres on a New York crime family – Don Vito Corleone (Brando) and his three sons, Sonny (James Caan), firstborn and underboss; Tom Hagen (Robert Duvall), the family lawyer and Vito’s “adopted” son; and Michael (Al Pacino), the war hero who undergoes a fascinating transformation to join the family business and eventually become its ruthless boss. Also in The Godfather Collection on Showmax are The Godfather II, the only sequel yet to win an Oscar for best picture, and the controversial third film in the series. Watch now »

