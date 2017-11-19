Thomas Gumede: I think Thuso Mbedu is going to win an Emmy

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Thomas said he was blown away by her talent.

"I think she is going to win. When I first saw her perform on Isthunzi, I went on social media and told everyone that this girl is great! Now she has the nomination and I feel like it is her time. I also feel like people will love her performance and think she deserves it."

Thuso has had a hard time since her nomination, struggling to find a proper role after leaving Isthunzi.

“I have gone for several auditions and even had one offer that was later retracted. I have also turned down several offers because they were not in line with where I want to go as an actress. So, I have learnt to rely on myself and create my own platforms for exposure. I hope in doing that I can inspire and provide a platform for others,” she told TshisaLIVE.

Thomas said that it was often difficult for actors in the industry, but he was confident that she would find the right role soon.

"I can imagine how hard it is for actresses, especially if they are not playing certain roles, like a mother or a sister. But I'll work with her, don't you worry."