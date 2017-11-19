TshisaLIVE

Thomas Gumede: I think Thuso Mbedu is going to win an Emmy

19 November 2017 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Thuso Mbedu is nominated for an International Emmy award.
Thuso Mbedu is nominated for an International Emmy award.
Image: Via Thuso's Instagram

Thomas Gumede has joined the chorus of South Africans confident that actress Thuso Mbedu will walk away with an international Emmy at the awards in America on Monday.

The Isthunzi star is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category and jetted off to America earlier this week.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Thomas said he was blown away by her talent.

"I think she is going to win. When I first saw her perform on Isthunzi, I went on social media and told everyone that this girl is great! Now she has the nomination and I feel like it is her time. I also feel like people will love her performance and think she deserves it."

Thuso has had a hard time since her nomination, struggling to find a proper role after leaving Isthunzi.

“I have gone for several auditions and even had one offer that was later retracted. I have also turned down several offers because they were not in line with where I want to go as an actress. So, I have learnt to rely on myself and create my own platforms for exposure. I hope in doing that I can inspire and provide a platform for others,” she told TshisaLIVE.

Thomas said that it was often difficult for actors in the industry, but he was confident that she would find the right role soon.

"I can imagine how hard it is for actresses, especially if they are not playing certain roles, like a mother or a sister. But I'll work with her, don't you worry."

WATCH: 3 times Cassper's gardener Innocent gave us life

Cassper Nyovest's gardener Innocent became an overnight sensation this week after appearing in an advert for the rapper's FillUpFNBStadium concert ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Generations The Legacy's Mrekza: Celebrities actually piss me off

Even though Generations The Legacy actor Kope Makgae is considered a celebrity, he insists that he hasn't been consumed by the "fakeness" that ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Uh oh! Polygamist Musa may have inspired Papa Penny to take a 2nd wife

Twitter predicted that Papa Penny's visit to KZN businessman Musa Mseleku's house would spell trouble for Mama Nomi, who was worried that Papa Penny ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Sophie Ndaba on reality show: It is going to be very me

Former Generations actress and businesswoman Sophie Ndaba has been hard at work on a reality show she hopes will make it to screens next year.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH: Cassper's gardener Innocent steals the show in #FillUpFNBStadium ad

Cassper's gardener Innocent has become something of an internet sensations ever since he was first spotted dancing along to Cassper's songs on the ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Final verdict: Cassper confirms AKA won’t perform at #FillUpFNBStadium

Cassper Nyovest has cleared the air on lingering speculation that his music rival AKA may join the line-up for his #FillUpFNBStadium concert next ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle opens up about living with Pearl: It's so much fun TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: 3 times Cassper's gardener Innocent gave us life TshisaLIVE
  3. Does Ranaka Ranaka get 'ill-treated' because he's broke? TshisaLIVE
  4. I'm more than just a Xhosa girl, says new OPW presenter Kayise Ngqula TshisaLIVE
  5. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

4 things you didn't know about Emmerson Mnangagwa
New dawn for economy after dark days in Zimbabwe?
X