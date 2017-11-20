TshisaLIVE

DJ Zinhle: I was scared of falling pregnant in the industry

20 November 2017 - 09:00 By TshisaLIVE
DJ Zinhle said she was afraid of having a baby due to the nature of the industry.
Image: Via Instagram

Being a mother to little Kairo is undoubtedly one of DJ Zinhle's highest callings and source of joy, but the DJ has revealed that she was scared to fall pregnant as a public personality.

In an interview on Touch HD she told Lalla Hirayama, based on personal experience, to never let her career rob her of the joy of experiencing life to the fullest.

"I was also scared of making a baby as someone in the industry. I was chatting to a friend the other day and they were like, 'this is a problem with woman in the industry.' They forget their role of being a woman, like just being a woman. Now you just want to be the person in the industry  full time."

Zinhle explained that motherhood gifted her with a different outlook on life. She added that when the industry gets too much, she can always go to her baby who puts things back in perspective.

The DJ added that women with thriving careers need to take time out to live and be themselves as opposed to being pressured by social media.

"The industry should not rob us of other that privilege, like being someone's wife or mother. The thing is, there are also things like Instagram that are just misleading all of us. It is just unrealistic."

However, speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, she revealed her thinking behind creating an Instagram page for her daughter, after she had kept her "hidden" from the public.

Zinhle said the decision was one of the most uncomfortable things she had ever done.

"I just woke up one day and thought let me just do this with my child. It has been the most uncomfortable thing for me to do. I regret it a little but that is how it goes. I haven't had to share her for such a long time and it is hard to share her now. The thing is, if I decide that it is not working out, I can always deactivate the account," she said.

