Funny Chef Lebogang Tlokana: I bullied myself, so bullies don't faze me

20 November 2017 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Chef and 'accidental' comedian Lebogang Tlokana is well on her way to stardom.
Behind every colourful personality is a potjiekos of experiences and upcoming comedian and professional chef Lebogang Tlokana, better known as Funny Chef, has detailed the elements that made her who she is today.

The 27-year-old chef told TshisaLIVE that part of the crucial experiences that have helped create the Funny Chef was the self-hate she endured in an attempt to "save" herself from external bullying.

"I was bullied a lot when I was younger. I was the only black female in an Afrikaans school. But more than that I bullied myself, before others could hurt me. I was my biggest bully. So now nothing fazes me. I got to a point where I was like, screw whoever wants to hurt me."

The Funny Chef began doing comedy skits in 2010 but only recently "blew up" after she posted a video imitating what a Pretoria girl would do if she found R14-million in her account. This, after National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) accidentally deposited R14-million into a student's account.

After that video, Lebogang created a Twitter account, which gained over 10,000 followers in one week.

Lebogang also said she was the "troublemaker" growing up. She said some of her stunts included forging her academic report card in high school and cancelling parent meetings through prank calls, in which she pretended to be a white woman.

She credits all those experiences when asked what she thinks makes her funny.

The blossoming comedian said she wants to study drama next year so she can enhance her skills and widen the door to enter into the entertainment industry.

Here's the funny chef in action:

Don't be cute when you're about to get mugged in Pretoria

A post shared by The Funny Chef (@the_funnychef) on

Get yourself a man who has nyaope boy tendencies

A post shared by The Funny Chef (@the_funnychef) on

