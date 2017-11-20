IN MEMES: Bride's chomi stole the show with his energy on OPW

Although the bridal couple's love story usually takes centre on stage on Our Perfect Wedding, this week, the bride's best friend Thabiso hogged the spotlight and lit up Twitter.

Just like with the past few episodes, Twitter was not impressed with the bride who seemed happy to be marrying a man who cheated several times and had children outside of their relationship.

So Twitter turned their attention to the zesty Thabiso, who was the bride's maid of honour. Thabiso is a guy who has long been friends with the bride and his burst of energy made him the star of the show.

This video is just one example of how 'extra' Thabiso was.