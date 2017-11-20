IN MEMES: Bride's chomi stole the show with his energy on OPW
Although the bridal couple's love story usually takes centre on stage on Our Perfect Wedding, this week, the bride's best friend Thabiso hogged the spotlight and lit up Twitter.
Just like with the past few episodes, Twitter was not impressed with the bride who seemed happy to be marrying a man who cheated several times and had children outside of their relationship.
So Twitter turned their attention to the zesty Thabiso, who was the bride's maid of honour. Thabiso is a guy who has long been friends with the bride and his burst of energy made him the star of the show.
This video is just one example of how 'extra' Thabiso was.
Nomsa is a lot 😂😂😂😂 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/qknNrhCCYC— PASSO (@Passeks) November 19, 2017
Here are some of the memes tweeps used to describe how Thabiso made them feel:
Thabiso ke battery shem🤣🤣 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/1v1KxqXHCn— Nomthandazo (@LerratoMnisi) November 19, 2017
Same WhatsApp group!? Yes, no!? 😂😂 https://t.co/fUvCPGlqJF #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/rOP5FRuIOP— Our Perfect Wedding (@OPWMzansi) November 19, 2017
Can you please televise Thabiso's wedding..... please #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/IxwbQkeojj— Lulu (@LungaNonunu) November 19, 2017
This is how am waiting for Thabiso 😂 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/7NxGz0Quiq— Laurica (@LauricaLepita) November 19, 2017
Entlek Thabiso just wants to be on TV #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/MCPwVRsq7a— Nomthandazo (@LerratoMnisi) November 19, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding— Jabulile (@jay_omuhle19) November 19, 2017
Wooo Thabiso is so extra jeso pic.twitter.com/aYgVbD9JOt
Please retest if you believe #OurPerfectWedding should sponsor a wedding for this man pic.twitter.com/bOTwtHqETC— Prince Lesuphi (@PLesuphi) November 19, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding Thabiso is a lot pic.twitter.com/hAAD1q6wgW— White-Walker🐑 (@luckisto_l) November 19, 2017
Thabiso for President 😛😛😛#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/tOs8G9BxF0— Lerato (@Liratoo69) November 19, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding Thabiso is giving me life tlheng 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B85vz1OVZb— Hello Pununu🌼 (@Bonang_Ika) November 19, 2017
