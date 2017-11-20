TshisaLIVE

'I've moved on, it's been three years' - Kelly Khumalo on Senzo

20 November 2017 - 14:19 By Karishma Thakurdin
Kelly Khumalo is in a good space in her life.
Kelly Khumalo is in a good space in her life.
Image: Via Instagram

Kelly Khumalo has been through the most with love, loss and living under the scrutiny of the public eye, but through it all she has held her head high. 

Kelly appeared on Real Talk with Anele Mdoda earlier this month for a sit-down interview where she once again spoke out about having no space in her life for negativity and about picking up the pieces after Senzo Meyiwa's death. 

Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down at Kelly's childhood home in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014. 

Even though dealing with the loss of her lover was heartbreaking, Kelly said that she's finally getting to a place of healing. 

"I've moved on, it's been three years. The only thing that keeps me close to Senzo is my daughter and that's it. I need nothing more, I don't need relationships with strangers  that I know nothing about," she said. 

Kelly was responding to a question about whether she still stands firm on a decision to not allow her daughter, Thingo to have a relationship with Senzo's family. 

The songstress said that she was currently in a good space. "I'm in a very good space in my life and I'm slowly getting there... to a place of healing," she added. 

When Kelly was asked about whether she would be able to identify Senzo's killers, she said that the suspect's image would forever be with her. 

"Absolutely, without a shadow of a doubt. That picture has stayed with me till today, even my son remembers this person and for me that picture will forever be there." 

During her one woman concert, Up Close and Personal with Kelly Khumalo in August, the singer emotionally detailed the last day she spent with Senzo. 

The singer reminisced about how great the day was and how they enjoyed a hearty Sunday lunch at her mom's house until there was a bang on the door and two intruders forced their way in. 

“Then Senzo ran into my hands. I thought he was trying to protect me from the intruders, but he had blood on his chest and back. That’s when I knew he had been shot. We couldn’t even wait for the ambulance to arrive. We rushed him to hospital. I did everything I could. I didn’t want him to think I gave up on him,” she said.

Watch the rest of the interview here: 

Ntando Duma slams 'copycat' claims over her gqom track

Just weeks after Ntando Duma's gqom track, Jaiva Phez'kombhede with Babes Wodumo, was released it has been clouded by claims that she copied the ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

DJ Cleo on Mandoza, Brickz and changing the music game

Award-winning producer DJ Cleo has worked with some of the biggest names in South African music in a career that has spanned over a decade and a ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

'I was constantly tormented' - Dineo Moeketsi on being bullied

When actress Dineo Moeketsi thinks back to her years at high school, it is hard for her to ignore the bullying she endured at the hands of her peers.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Fans want Robbie Malinga to 'save' Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi

Even though Idols SA contestant Mthokozisi Ndaba didn't walk away with the crown last night, fans believe that he still has the potential to be one ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. GALLERY: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's wedding in pictures TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Zinhle opens up about living with Pearl: It's so much fun TshisaLIVE
  3. Does Ranaka Ranaka get 'ill-treated' because he's broke? TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: 3 times Cassper's gardener Innocent gave us life TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
Robert Mugabe: His fall from grace
X