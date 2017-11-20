TshisaLIVE

Kope Makgae slams Limpopo celebs: Jozi 'citizenship' shouldn't make you forget home

20 November 2017 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Limpopo-born actor Kope Makgae said celebrities need to remember where they come from.
Generations The legacy actor Kope Makgae has slammed some celebrities from Limpopo for being "captured" by the city of gold and forgetting to go back home and develop their own communities.

Although he didn't name drop, the actor told TshisaLIVE Limpopo celebs have abandoned home.

"The issue isn't lack of talent in Limpopo. It is that people come this side and become successful. Then they gain 'Jozi citizenship' and forget about home. They silence their conscious, which tells them to go home."

Kope said people that have made it need to help resources 'home.' He said he wanted to open a casting agency and capitalise on the digital age to showcase Limpopo talent.

He called Limpopo a talent hub and said it would benefit from its own film commission and own film studios. He reasoned that the "truth was most young people from rural areas even feel guilty about dreaming big because they struggle with access".

"Everyday I get direct messages across my various social media platforms with aspiring artists asking me for advice on how to make it into the industry. That shows that there are not enough of us from Limpopo saying, 'hey this is how I did. And here's how it can help you'."

The actor said he was inspired by attempts by a few people in Limpopo who have tried to grow it into a media capital.

He mentioned the recent Limpopo Music Awards (LIMA) where he received his first award for Best Rap Single, as a step in the right direction.

He said because Limpopo has "gifted" the entertainment industry with talented people inclduing Rami Chuene, Judith Sephuma, Lerato Kganyago and Penny Penny, he had no doubt that there's more undiscovered talent.

