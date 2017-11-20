Loyiso and Jennifer Bala expecting baby no 2
Singer Loyiso Bala and his wife Jennifer are expecting their second child together.
Jennifer made the announcement on social media after posting a picture of herself wearing a white dress which showed off her tiny bump.
"When something you’ve wanted for so long actually happens, you almost can’t believe it when it finally does.."
She said the couple have been trying for a baby for two years.
"After 2 long years of yearning, praying, hoping and wondering we are beyond excited to receive this blessing."
When something you’ve wanted for so long actually happens, you almost can’t believe it when it finally does. ▫️ After 2 long years of yearning, praying, hoping and wondering we are beyond excited to receive this blessing. ◽️ 1 Samuel 1:27 "I prayed for this child, and the LORD has granted me what I asked of him.” (NIV) ◽️ #andthentherewerefour #baby #blessing #family 📸 @xaviersaer 👗@justtonightjosephine💄Moi
Loyiso often posts pictures of his daughter Kenzie and is very open about how he is dedicated to her.
