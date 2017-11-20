TshisaLIVE

Loyiso and Jennifer Bala expecting baby no 2

20 November 2017 - 07:06 By Jessica Levitt
Loyiso Bala and his wife Jennifer will be welcoming a second addition to the family.
Singer Loyiso Bala and his wife Jennifer are expecting their second child together.

Jennifer made the announcement on social media after posting a picture of herself wearing a white dress which showed off her tiny bump.

"When something you’ve wanted for so long actually happens, you almost can’t believe it when it finally does.."

She said the couple have been trying for a baby for two years.

"After 2 long years of yearning, praying, hoping and wondering we are beyond excited to receive this blessing."

Loyiso often posts pictures of his daughter Kenzie and is very open about how he is dedicated to her.

I live for these moments #family #love #appreciation

A post shared by Loyiso (@loyisobala) on

