Opinion: Gqom! Is it still music when people just talk along to a great beat?

You know that annoying moment at the family reunion when classic songs like Weekend Special by Brenda Fassie or I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston play? And then your mother or that always drunk uncle insists that 'the era for real music is gone'... Well they are right!

Look, someone has to say this out-loud at some point. I'll painfully admit that in 2017 there are only a handful of true musicians and, actually, only a few tracks currently playing on your radios deserve the label of a 'song'.

If you love gqom then you need to continue reading. Disclaimer: You may get offended.

Let's get basics out the way.

According to the Oxford dictionary music is defined as vocal or instrument sound (or both) combined in such a way as to produce beauty of form, harmony and expression of emotion. A song is short poem or other set of words set to music or meant to be sung.

Now that that's cleared up...

Music is one of the wonders of the world. To say it is a universal language is cliché. Those who know what they talking about often describe it as spiritual. An experience. And, it is because of its ability to affect every individual differently.

The ever-changing times

Just like life itself, music is dynamic and moves with the times. There are a lot of genres: some that have been named and some that are not. With every era comes a new sound - a different sound to match the expression of that particular time.

But you don’t have to go to school to know some of the basic elements found in a song. Usually there’s a beat, a harmony, a melody, lyrics and vocals.

Every era introduces innovation. For example, SA rap music saw the introduction of a new sound lead by Emtee and crew, dubbed the African Trap Movement (ATM) and the popularity of auto-tune has seen the development of a new sound.

Then, recently in South Africa, we were introduced to gqom. On the surface, I may seem like I'm attacking gqom. And maybe I am. Here's why.

No talent necessary! Just raunchy dance moves and good beats

Since the birth and spread of gqom, the definition of music seems to have been bent… all of a sudden the definition of a song is lot more elastic.

Now, don’t get me wrong. If you put Wololo on, I’ll vosho better than Zodwa Wabantu to the whole track. So I won't take away the entertainment value of the genre, however can we really call it music?

Here are my main issues. Every Tom, Dick and Lasizwe can talk over a beat. The introduction of gqom has opened a door for “non-musicians” to claim a space they don’t deserve in the music industry. Fifteen seconds of fame has become real easy to claim.

Perhaps it wouldn’t be a problem. Except, well, it is. These people call themselves singers or musicians. Some to such an extent where they have the audacity to “fight” for recognition. Remember #Ninomona?

Wololo played all over radio in December 2016 and Babes Wodumo was dubbed our national treasure. Then February 2017 came and she walked away empty-handed at the Metro FM Music Awards. The whole music industry was shook as Babes and partner cried corruption because they felt Wololo deserved an award.

Some people felt they were right to complain. I didn’t. Because, technically, there isn’t a category created for what they do... yet. Like I said, those are music awards.

The other issue is music has become a play thing to those with available resources.

Earlier this year I sat down with Zodwa Wabantu, an entertainer and dancer, who said she recently featured on a song. My question was: 'Are you a singer? Do you even love music in that way?'

She gave me an honest answer and said she actually hates singing and she featured on the song for the vibe.

“I would never say I am a singer. I hate singing. It’s not my thing,” she said casually.

And it isn’t even just people craving fame who “invade” music in this distasteful way. It is people that are greedy, always preaching the “stay in your lane” message but forcing themselves onto music.

Do you think with over three decades in the industry, Somizi wouldn’t already have an album (by now) if he was musically inclined? He’s a brilliant choreographer, but honey, he can’t sing to save his life. Today, in 2017, there’s a song with his name on it.

Ntando Duma woke up one morning and started jumping on the bed, “singing” random phrases to wake her friend up and viola! A few days later we had a song featuring the gqom queen (of course) called Jaiva Phezokombede.

To the detriment of real music?

Gifted singers like Amanda Black, Vusi Nova or Kelly Khumalo not only have to share radio airplay, but they have to go fight for a seat at a table that was actually marked for musicians. I mean, how is it acceptable that real artists are now buried under all the rubbish, fighting for airplay with a 'song' without actual notes?

South Africa is one of the most blessed countries where talent is concerned. Throughout our history, we have iconic and legendary musicians, whose music still moves us.

I am talking real musicians man. The late Miriam Makeba, Brenda Fassie, Lebo Mathosa and living legends like Ringo Madlingozi, Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu.

Now I am yet to consult some of them, but from an interview I had with Ntate Caiphus, I could tell he hopes the art of music never dies and was afraid it might in the hands of some of these “so-called artists”.

One of the most important uses of music, no matter the genre, is expression. Like I said, I won’t take away from the vibe or mood gqom brings with it. It is entertaining AF and December is going to be a lituation with Distraction Boyz’ Omunye.

But maybe we need to develop a new vocabulary for it. It needs to be called something else and a new space needs to be carved up for it. Because simply talking along or on top of a great beat doesn’t make you a musician.

Currently, as far as real music is concerned, gqom is a sign of disrespect.

Real music died with Miriam Makeba and that squad. Go argue with your friends!