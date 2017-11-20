Cape Town teenager Paxton Fielies bagged the most votes to become one of the youngest winners of Idols SA 2017.

The petite 17-year-old won the title at a spectacular finale at Carnival City in Johannesburg on Sunday evening.

Fielies received the majority of the viewers' votes when she and Mthokozisi Ndaba‚ 25‚ from KwaMashu in Durban‚ made the final two after months of battle against thousands of contestants.

On Sunday‚ accompanied by the multi award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir‚ Fielies performed Stand Up for Love by Destiny’s Child and Ndaba sang R. Kelly’s The Storm Is Over. They also collaborated on a remix of Back To The Beach by Kyle Deutsch and Shekinah.