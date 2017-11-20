Paxton Fielies shares her plans after Idols win
Cape Town teenager Paxton Fielies bagged the most votes to become one of the youngest winners of Idols SA 2017.
The petite 17-year-old won the title at a spectacular finale at Carnival City in Johannesburg on Sunday evening.
Fielies received the majority of the viewers' votes when she and Mthokozisi Ndaba‚ 25‚ from KwaMashu in Durban‚ made the final two after months of battle against thousands of contestants.
On Sunday‚ accompanied by the multi award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir‚ Fielies performed Stand Up for Love by Destiny’s Child and Ndaba sang R. Kelly’s The Storm Is Over. They also collaborated on a remix of Back To The Beach by Kyle Deutsch and Shekinah.
An excited Fielies‚ who sacrificed her Grade 11 year‚ said she had decided with the support of her mother that 2017 would be a risk-taker year.
"It was a risk worth taking. But I intend completing my studies while doing gigs and shows. My goal is to make it internationally.
"The highlight apart from winning Idols was performing on my birthday during the season‚" said Fielies.
Fielies said she knows people appreciate her talent and will continue to support her.
She said every week was a difficult week as you didn't know who was going home‚ on top of learning a new song.
"But here I am because I worked very hard to be where I am. I celebrated every performance knowing how hard I worked. I did receive criticism sometimes but I didn't let it get me down."
Fielies will begin recording her album in January.
Moments after host Proverb announced the winner‚ Ndaba exited the stage.
Other performers at the finale were the top 10 who opened the two-hour show with their performance of Four Five Seconds by Rihanna‚ Kanye West and Paul McCartney. Also on stage was TK Zee‚ Boom Shaka‚ DJ Tira and Destruction Boys‚ Tipcee‚ Naak Musiq‚ Madness‚ Season 12 winner Noma Khumalo‚ Idols judge Somizi and Heavy K‚ Kwesta‚ TLT‚ ChianoSky‚ Donald and KidX.
Watch their performance below:
