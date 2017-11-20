Pearl Thusi's snaps with Zack McGowan are giving us life
20 November 2017 - 08:21
Pearl Thusi sure knows how to make her fans green with envy. She's in Cape Town shooting for the latest instalment of the Scorpion King franchise, Scorpion King: Book of Souls with Hollywood hottie Zach McGowan and has been sharing many topless snaps of the actor.
Pearl said on her Insta stories that her mentions have been all about Zach and it's obvious why.
The cast have clearly bonded and spent parts of the weekend hanging out and exploring Cape Town.
The film is set to be released on DVD in late 2018 but has already created a lot of buzz with the crew filming scenes in Cape Town.
Dear Pearl, please continue blessing us with snaps like these...
