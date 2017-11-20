TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Cassper clears the air on 'baby mama' claims

20 November 2017 - 09:04 By TshisaLIVE
Cassper Nyovest has slammed reports he is going to be a dad.
Cassper Nyovest has slammed reports he is going to be a dad.
Image: Cassper Nyovest via Instagram

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has slammed tabloid reports that he is expecting a child with his "girlfriend", telling fans that he would let them know if he was going to be a father.

According to Sunday Sun a young KwaZulu-Natal woman who has been romantically linked to Cassper in the past, is five months pregnant and the rapper apparently planned to pay damages for the child to have his surname.

Shortly after the reports emerged, Cassper took to social media to address the claims. 

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Cassper claimed that the paper lied and told fans not to believe everything printed about him.

Cassper also reassured fans that he was not a daddy-to-be and said he would have known about it and told them if it was true.

Funny Chef Lebogang Tlokana: I bullied myself, so bullies don't faze me

Behind every colourful personality is a potjiekos of experiences and upcoming comedian and professional chef Lebogang Tlokana, better known as Funny ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

Kope Makgae slams Limpopo celebs: Jozi 'citizenship' shouldn't make you forget home

Generations The legacy actor Kope Makgae has slammed some celebrities from Limpopo for being "captured" by the city of gold and forgetting to go back ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Demi-Leigh's chances of taking the Miss Universe crown are strong, fam!

Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is currently in Vegas in preparation for the Miss Universe pageant to be held on November 26. Pundits have named her as ...
TshisaLIVE
17 hours ago

WATCH: Zodwa gym topless

And you thought you needed a sport's bra to keep yourself protected? Nah ah! Zodwa Wabantu took to the stairmaster and, well, was wearing the bare ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Thomas Gumede: I think Thuso Mbedu is going to win an Emmy

Thomas Gumede has thrown has joined the chorus of South Africans confident that actress Thuso Mbedu will walk away with an international Emmy at the ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. GALLERY: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's wedding in pictures TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Zinhle opens up about living with Pearl: It's so much fun TshisaLIVE
  3. Does Ranaka Ranaka get 'ill-treated' because he's broke? TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: 3 times Cassper's gardener Innocent gave us life TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Robert Mugabe defies party's request to resign at State of Nation address
4 things you didn't know about Emmerson Mnangagwa
X