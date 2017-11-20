WATCH: Cassper clears the air on 'baby mama' claims

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has slammed tabloid reports that he is expecting a child with his "girlfriend", telling fans that he would let them know if he was going to be a father.

According to Sunday Sun a young KwaZulu-Natal woman who has been romantically linked to Cassper in the past, is five months pregnant and the rapper apparently planned to pay damages for the child to have his surname.

Shortly after the reports emerged, Cassper took to social media to address the claims.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Cassper claimed that the paper lied and told fans not to believe everything printed about him.