WATCH: Cassper clears the air on 'baby mama' claims
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has slammed tabloid reports that he is expecting a child with his "girlfriend", telling fans that he would let them know if he was going to be a father.
According to Sunday Sun a young KwaZulu-Natal woman who has been romantically linked to Cassper in the past, is five months pregnant and the rapper apparently planned to pay damages for the child to have his surname.
Shortly after the reports emerged, Cassper took to social media to address the claims.
In a video posted to his Twitter account, Cassper claimed that the paper lied and told fans not to believe everything printed about him.
Lol... Don't tell me y'all still believe papers... in 2017 ? Come on broer.— #FillUpFnbStadium (@CassperNyovest) November 19, 2017
Cassper also reassured fans that he was not a daddy-to-be and said he would have known about it and told them if it was true.
What now? If I don't know about it and it involves me then I don't see how it could be true. https://t.co/NBPjOwMz5t— #FillUpFnbStadium (@CassperNyovest) November 19, 2017
If simba was on the way, I'd tell y'all. For now, let's #FillUpFnbStadium.— #FillUpFnbStadium (@CassperNyovest) November 19, 2017
