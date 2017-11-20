Yup, Bonang & Eva Longoria totally bonded in London

Bonang has been in London for the Global Gift Foundation gala event and just when we thought her trip couldn't get any more levels (those outfits were everythaaang) she went and hung out with Eva Longoria.

And when we say 'hung out' we don't mean pose on the red carpet and that's it.

Nope. B and Eva were dancing on stage together while sipping on champers.

B posted the video on her social media and the two look as thick as thieves.