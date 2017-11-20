TshisaLIVE

Zoleka Mandela remembers her daughter Zenani

20 November 2017 - 15:47 By Karishma Thakurdin
Zoleka Mandela's daughter may be gone but she's definitely not forgotten.
Zoleka Mandela's daughter may be gone but she's definitely not forgotten.
Image: Via Zoleka Mandela Instagram

No matter how many years go by, Zoleka Mandela's daughter, Zenani who was killed in a car crash will live on in her mom's heart and memories. 

Zenani was killed in a car crash while returning home with the family from the opening concert of the 2010 Soccer World Cup. 

Zoleka often shares touching tributes and memories that she holds close to her heart. 

Taking to social media, Zoleka reflected on how Zenani would often collect feathers for her. Now years later, her younger sister, Zanyiwe also collects feathers. 

"I think I may have told my daughter, Zanyiwe that her late sister, Zenani used to love collecting feathers outside for my mother and I ... I never asked her why she did that all those years she was still with us but I get it," Zoleka said. 

Zoleka added that every time she sees a feather, she's reminded of Zenani. 

"Sometimes I'll be leaving the house and I'll see a feather near the door or on my way to the car, that's my Zenani reminding me that she's never really left me. Zanyiwe found this the other day and said, "Look, Mamma! A feather for you!," she added. 

Zoleka said that she missed everything about her daughter on a daily basis. 

"First thing I saw this morning, when I was closing the bathroom window was a feather ...  I may be crying right now but I'm not sad at all, I just miss talking to her, hearing her laugh, playing her Saxophone, kissing her, hearing her sing, holding her, arguing with her about why she borrowed my clothes without asking, watching her sleeping, hugging her but I know she's still here ... I can feel her!" 

Idols runner-up Mthokozisi 'receiving assistance' to deal with losing the title

It has been confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Idols South Africa runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba is receiving "assistance" after the finale on Sunday night ...
TshisaLIVE
59 minutes ago

Ntando Duma slams 'copycat' claims over her gqom track

Just weeks after Ntando Duma's gqom track, Jaiva Phez'kombhede with Babes Wodumo, was released it has been clouded by claims that she copied the ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

DJ Cleo on Mandoza, Brickz and changing the music game

Award-winning producer DJ Cleo has worked with some of the biggest names in South African music in a career that has spanned over a decade and a ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

'I was constantly tormented' - Dineo Moeketsi on being bullied

When actress Dineo Moeketsi thinks back to her years at high school, it is hard for her to ignore the bullying she endured at the hands of her peers.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. GALLERY: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's wedding in pictures TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Zinhle opens up about living with Pearl: It's so much fun TshisaLIVE
  3. Does Ranaka Ranaka get 'ill-treated' because he's broke? TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: 3 times Cassper's gardener Innocent gave us life TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
Robert Mugabe: His fall from grace
X