Babes Wodumo's father on her 'bum-cheeks' offending others

Ever since Babes Wodumo burst onto the entertainment scene with her hit track, Wololo, people have either hated her or loved her.

One thing that is undeniable is that Babes' changed the game and was catapulted to stardom, becomming Mzansi's 'national treasure'.

She has also become known for teeny-tiny shorts, daring weaves and her risqué dance moves, which all form part of the 'Babes Wodumo package'.

The gqom queen has also received her fair share of criticism and being a pastor's kid has often been dragged into the mix.

During an interview with Drum magazine, Babes' father, Mbongeni Simelane said that even though they had a different vision for their daughter, they are incredibly proud of the path she's carved for herself.

"We are pastors, Babes isn't. She has her own calling. If her bum-cheeks show and people feel it's a disgrace, then I apologise for her. But when I see my daughter on stage I am proud of her beauty," he said.

Mbongeni said that he also didn't see anything wrong with Babes' dance moves and that they had accepted that she can't please everyone.

Babes has always tackled the hate head-on and has publicly shut down her naysayers on several occasions.

In an interview on 5FM earlier this year, Babes said that being 'gossiped' about wasn't a big deal for her.