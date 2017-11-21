Benny Maverick: Being independent is the hardest thing in the world

Benny Maverick has been filling up club dancefloors with his hits for several years, but says he still fights to be heard as an independent artist.

"Being independent is the hardest thing in the world. You just don't have the pockets that major (labels) have. You always have to fight for yourself," he told TshisaLIVE in a recent chat.

He said that major record labels offered him a contract but he had chosen to stay independent.

"These majors call everyday but because we are trying to protect our music and ourselves as black businessmen in the music industry, we try go at it alone."

Benny said that rapper Cassper Nyovest was the greatest example of an independent artist who fought the challenges of going solo and won.

"There is no one I respect more than Cassper Nyovest. That man is a success story like you will never believe. He has paved the way for us as independent artists," he said.

Benny is hard at work on a new album for release next year, one he hopes will prove that he can do more than just make club bangers.

"I like music that has content and so I will be adding a lot of vocals and good writing on the album. I need it to be known that I am not just about the club bangers but there is actual substance and content to what I do," he said.