Idols SA and Mthokozisi's team know nothing about 'mystery' statement

21 November 2017 - 15:10 By TshisaLIVE
A statement quoting Mthokozisi has been doing the rounds but the musician's team know nothing about it.
Image: Via Mthokozisi's Instagram

Both Mthokozisi Ndaba's management and Mzansi Magic have distanced themselves from a statement doing the rounds on his behalf.

The "statement" was shared on social media on Wednesday and in it he allegedly details how he has been overcome with emotion following the Idols South Africa finale on Sunday night.

However, both the star's management and Mzansi Magic denied any knowledge of the statement.

Mthokozisi's manager Kim Coppen further referred all enquiries to Mzansi Magic, who are the only organisation authorised to release any statements on the star's behalf.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE head of PR at M-Net Nondumiso Mabece said that the statement was not issued by the channel.

The channel had on Monday confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Mthokozisi was  receiving "assistance" and had been given time away from the spotlight to deal with the emotions of the situation.

Coppen said Mthokozisi had received counselling but said it had been blown out of proportion.

"I think a lot of people are blowing this out of proportion. He's obviously upset because he's been working hard towards an end goal and naturally he was disappointed. At this stage, after being in the spotlight for so long, he just wants to breathe and I think that's a natural and human response to have after what he's gone through."

