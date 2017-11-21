IN MEMES: Lockdown's Beauty may be the most savage TV character
Twitter is convinced Lockdown's Beauty is taking the "hell hath no fury like a woman scorned," thing too far after yet another drama filled episode of the Mzansi Magic series.
Despite the brilliant acting that leaves Twitter impressed every week, Beauty's (played by Slindile Nodangala) scenes left them on the edge of their seats as she put her "evil" plan into motion.
Beauty has never been the same since her husband divorced her and when he took on a younger woman to marry, she lost all restraint and Twitter can't believe how savage she has become.
Of course in true Twitter style, the memes rolled in:
Beauty is really killing her#LockdownS2 pic.twitter.com/WBK9Y8rXDW— Reba (@RebaMokgoko) November 20, 2017
Beauty though, i dont wana reach that level of love #LockdownS2 pic.twitter.com/cSu1PyrKkQ— Omangano E Kheimses (@madamkheimy) November 20, 2017
#LockdownS2.. Beauty got me all emotional 😰😰😰 pic.twitter.com/y4xjouG3SH— babylinkx ngxumza (@BabylinkxN) November 20, 2017
Beauty is so evil yong! #LockdownS2 pic.twitter.com/9QpUlYw6cc— Lesego Nko (@SegoNose) November 20, 2017
I knew Njabulo would channel his inner Beauty one day #LockdownS2 pic.twitter.com/eueZeN2I5K— Jabulile Mtshali (@The_MAIN_Jay) November 20, 2017
Beauty 😲#Lockdown #LockdownS2 pic.twitter.com/BKnQHwUuVw— Malwande udumo (@Mallie_LeSoul) November 20, 2017
My emotional state before and after watching #LockdownS2, damn it always leaves me in a state. Beauty though 😥😥 pic.twitter.com/BUP2hmvuUq— Tshepiso Tshabalala (@Mshengu_94) November 20, 2017
Beauty kuyokusiza ngani ukumbulala? Bottom line, he does not love you. Impilo kumele iqhubeke. Downt you know Sjava's song, he is not worth it 😢😢😢😢 #LockdownS2 pic.twitter.com/bdECMTxYP6— JustOdwa🌻🌻 (@dima_onzima) November 20, 2017
Nooooo Beauty is so evil😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭Yoh Men are trash💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 #Lockdown #LockdownS2 pic.twitter.com/uVc0whu9G3— Lebz (@DJH2O_SA) November 20, 2017
