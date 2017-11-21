IN MEMES: Lockdown's Beauty may be the most savage TV character

Twitter is convinced Lockdown's Beauty is taking the "hell hath no fury like a woman scorned," thing too far after yet another drama filled episode of the Mzansi Magic series.

Despite the brilliant acting that leaves Twitter impressed every week, Beauty's (played by Slindile Nodangala) scenes left them on the edge of their seats as she put her "evil" plan into motion.

Beauty has never been the same since her husband divorced her and when he took on a younger woman to marry, she lost all restraint and Twitter can't believe how savage she has become.

Of course in true Twitter style, the memes rolled in: