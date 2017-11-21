TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Lockdown's Beauty may be the most savage TV character

21 November 2017 - 09:09 By TshisaLIVE
Lockdown's Beauty the governor is so savage and Twitter loves it.
Lockdown's Beauty the governor is so savage and Twitter loves it.
Image: Via Instagram

Twitter is convinced Lockdown's Beauty is taking the "hell hath no fury like a woman scorned," thing too far after yet another drama filled episode of the Mzansi Magic series.

Despite the brilliant acting that leaves Twitter impressed every week, Beauty's (played by Slindile Nodangala) scenes left them on the edge of their seats as she put her "evil" plan into motion.

Beauty has never been the same since her husband divorced her and when he took on a younger woman to marry, she lost all restraint and Twitter can't believe how savage she has become.

Of course in true Twitter style, the memes rolled in: 

Zikhona Sodlaka details actors' struggles: There's no law to help

Almost three years since the axing of the Generations 16, over wage disputes, actress Zikhona Sodlaka has revealed that they are still on a quest to ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

DJ Cleo is engaged! - 'I am in a happy place'

DJ Cleo has always been shy to talk about his private life but revealed to TshisaLIVE that he is engaged and excited to tie-the-knot soon. The ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Idols runner-up Mthokozisi 'receiving assistance' to deal with losing the title

It has been confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Idols South Africa runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba is receiving "assistance" after the finale on Sunday night ...
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

Ntando Duma slams 'copycat' claims over her gqom track

Just weeks after Ntando Duma's gqom track, Jaiva Phez'kombhede with Babes Wodumo, was released it has been clouded by claims that she copied the ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

DJ Cleo on Mandoza, Brickz and changing the music game

Award-winning producer DJ Cleo has worked with some of the biggest names in South African music in a career that has spanned over a decade and a ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. GALLERY: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's wedding in pictures TshisaLIVE
  2. Idols runner-up Mthokozisi 'receiving assistance' to deal with losing the title TshisaLIVE
  3. Paxton Fielies shares her plans after Idols win TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans want Robbie Malinga to 'save' Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
Robert Mugabe: His fall from grace
X