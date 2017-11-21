Thuso Mbedu holds her head high despite Emmy loss

Mzansi's Thuso Mbedu may have lost out to English actress Anna Friel in the best actress category at the International Emmy Awards in America on Monday night, but she is determined to take it all in her stride.

Thuso, who held the hopes of South Africans around the world, took to Instagram only hours after the awards to reflect on her journey and thank fans for their support.

"It's been a great and exciting journey. I'm excited for what tomorrow holds. I have great respect for all the wonderful women I was nominated with. Their work is so beautiful. One day I will be honored to call them my colleagues," she said.

The actress recently revealed that she has been struggling to find work after she finished shooting on Mzansi Magic's drama series Is'thunzi, for which she was nominated.

In her message to fans, Thuso said that she was optimistic about the future and encouraged South African artists to see the world as their oyster.

"Guys, the world is our oyster. There is nothing we cannot do. For me, this is the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in my life. The pages are blank but I'm holding the pen and God is my author. Be encouraged. To my South African peers: we have no excuses! Zero. Let's create. Let's work. Let's keep doing better," she said.

Sports personality Robert Marawa echoed the sentiments of many South Africans when he told Thuso that she had done South Africa proud regardless of the result.