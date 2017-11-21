VIRAL TREND: These 101 things best left in 2017 will have you in stitches

As the year comes to an end, social media users have reflected on the lessons a turbulent and eventful year has taught them, and have plotted a list of things that are best left in 2017.

The hilarious list included everything from drawn on eyebrows to political leaders, and showed some of the biggest pet-peeves in SA.

Even Zodwa Wabantu and Skolopad made it onto the list, with some users clearly tired of the pair's antics and rivalry.

Pearl Thusi was also mentioned for the amount of times she clapped back by dissing her critics' parents.

Take a look at some of the most hilarious memes from the trend.