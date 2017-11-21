VIRAL TREND: These 101 things best left in 2017 will have you in stitches
As the year comes to an end, social media users have reflected on the lessons a turbulent and eventful year has taught them, and have plotted a list of things that are best left in 2017.
The hilarious list included everything from drawn on eyebrows to political leaders, and showed some of the biggest pet-peeves in SA.
Even Zodwa Wabantu and Skolopad made it onto the list, with some users clearly tired of the pair's antics and rivalry.
Pearl Thusi was also mentioned for the amount of times she clapped back by dissing her critics' parents.
Take a look at some of the most hilarious memes from the trend.
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 this thing of shaving yo eyebrows and draw them again...Ladies pic.twitter.com/Knf3JWYl5p— Village Guy (@rodneytomjnr45) November 20, 2017
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017— Makgowa A Tena (@NtateMay) November 20, 2017
Using people's parents as a slap back. Like you know who 👇👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/w3pY0bVGCG
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017— PlzRT🌼pinned tweet❤ (@paballo_maphs) November 20, 2017
Selling Marabastad clothes with ridiculously expensive prices on Instagram"online boutiques"😕 pic.twitter.com/ItQmPVIp7l
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017— Nomzamo Mhlongo (@Zamo_Njomz) November 20, 2017
Being blue ticked 🙅🙅🙅
you rather tell me to leave you alone than ignoring me pic.twitter.com/T7L0asasJN
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 this nonsense!! 😩😏 pic.twitter.com/403CJ7a73Q— Lourens (@lunahblack) November 20, 2017
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 Friends that go MIA coz they got a new bae 🙄 pic.twitter.com/BGjqbw0Pni— 👑 мαѕєηtℓє 🌹 (@MasentleSiwela) November 20, 2017
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017— African..🍫 (@mis_baleseng) November 20, 2017
My crush not acknowledging me.. pic.twitter.com/N69pcPYGuE
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 taking pix in peoples houses cars and clothes we should stop confusing our ancestors pic.twitter.com/DrswM7plXs— GENO ERIC🇺🇬🇺🇬 (@genoeric1) November 20, 2017
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017— Queen_Mimi 👑 (@MiracleShant) November 20, 2017
False prophets that be telling you that next year is gonna be your year .😒 pic.twitter.com/xsCTEuwSKE
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017— NotYourBae (@Saintsabotage) November 20, 2017
I'm.Not saying much...... but
These two pic.twitter.com/MrplKbhb6j
