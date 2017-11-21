TshisaLIVE

VIRAL TREND: These 101 things best left in 2017 will have you in stitches

21 November 2017 - 09:12 By TshisaLIVE
Skolopad and Zodwa Wabantu were both mentioned as people to leave in 2017.
Image: Via TshisaLIVE

As the year comes to an end, social media users have reflected on the lessons a turbulent and eventful year has taught them, and have plotted a list of things that are best left in 2017.

The hilarious list included everything from drawn on eyebrows to political leaders, and showed some of the biggest pet-peeves in SA.

Even Zodwa Wabantu and Skolopad made it onto the list, with some users clearly tired of the pair's antics and rivalry.

Pearl Thusi was also mentioned for the amount of times she clapped back by dissing her critics' parents.

Take a look at some of the most hilarious memes from the trend.

