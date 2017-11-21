TshisaLIVE

WATCH: SA rallies behind Mthokozisi

21 November 2017 - 10:52 By TshisaLIVE
Idols SA 2017 runner up Mthokozisi was encouraged by many South Africans whose hearts he's captured.
Idols SA 2017 runner up Mthokozisi was encouraged by many South Africans whose hearts he's captured.
Image: Via Facebook/Mthokozisi

Even though Mthokozisi lost out on the coveted Idols SA title on Sunday night, Mzansi has joined forces to remind him of his talent through an outpouring of social media messages.

Mthokozisi walked off stage on Sunday night shortly after 17-year-old Paxton Fielies was crowned the winner of season 13 and has since denied any interview requests.

TshisaLIVE was told that the 25-year-old was "not in a good space" and Mzansi Magic  confirmed on Monday that he has been given time away from the spotlight to deal with the loss.

"Mthokozisi has requested to be given time to come to terms with the result of the Idols show. He will indicate when he is ready to speak to the media," said head of PR at M-Net Nondumiso Mabece.

To help Mthokozisi deal with the loss, fans have filled Twitter with messages under the hashtag  #TeamMthokozisi encouraging him  to rise up.

Here's a recap of the top three times Mthokozisi captured the hearts of viewers on the Idols stage: 

When he 'married' former OPW presenter, Thembisa Mdoda on the Idols stage with AKA's Caiphus Song

Remember when he slayed Musa's Mthande?

Mthokozisi's song and music video was also a winner with Mzansi.

Zikhona Sodlaka details actors' struggles: There's no law to help

Almost three years since the axing of the Generations 16, over wage disputes, actress Zikhona Sodlaka has revealed that they are still on a quest to ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

DJ Cleo is engaged! - 'I am in a happy place'

DJ Cleo has always been shy to talk about his private life but revealed to TshisaLIVE that he is engaged and excited to tie-the-knot soon. The ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Idols runner-up Mthokozisi 'receiving assistance' to deal with losing the title

It has been confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Idols South Africa runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba is receiving "assistance" after the finale on Sunday night ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

DJ Cleo on Mandoza, Brickz and changing the music game

Award-winning producer DJ Cleo has worked with some of the biggest names in South African music in a career that has spanned over a decade and a ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Ntando Duma slams 'copycat' claims over her gqom track

Just weeks after Ntando Duma's gqom track, Jaiva Phez'kombhede with Babes Wodumo, was released it has been clouded by claims that she copied the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. GALLERY: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's wedding in pictures TshisaLIVE
  2. Idols runner-up Mthokozisi 'receiving assistance' to deal with losing the title TshisaLIVE
  3. Paxton Fielies shares her plans after Idols win TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans want Robbie Malinga to 'save' Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
Robert Mugabe: His fall from grace
X