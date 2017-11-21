WATCH: SA rallies behind Mthokozisi

Even though Mthokozisi lost out on the coveted Idols SA title on Sunday night, Mzansi has joined forces to remind him of his talent through an outpouring of social media messages.

Mthokozisi walked off stage on Sunday night shortly after 17-year-old Paxton Fielies was crowned the winner of season 13 and has since denied any interview requests.

TshisaLIVE was told that the 25-year-old was "not in a good space" and Mzansi Magic confirmed on Monday that he has been given time away from the spotlight to deal with the loss.

"Mthokozisi has requested to be given time to come to terms with the result of the Idols show. He will indicate when he is ready to speak to the media," said head of PR at M-Net Nondumiso Mabece.

To help Mthokozisi deal with the loss, fans have filled Twitter with messages under the hashtag #TeamMthokozisi encouraging him to rise up.