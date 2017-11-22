TshisaLIVE

Here's why Zodwa Wabantu isn't about that expensive champagne life

22 November 2017 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Zodwa Wabantu is not about the champagne life.
It's no secret that Zodwa Wabantu is unapologetic about the way she leads her life and that includes the alcohol she consumes. 

Zodwa told TshisaLIVE that she doesn't waste money on expensive alcohol because everyone gets to the "same level of drunkenness".  

"Look, I can afford this expensive alcohol that other people drink but I won’t change who I am. I love my Savannah. Ok'salayo (fact remains) when I have R500 in the township, I will still get drunk and even buy food. Whether you drink  Veuve or Moët, our level of drunkenness will be the same."

The Soweto-born dancer said her background contributed greatly to her behaviour and what she "relates" to. She has made it public knowledge that she loves her Savannah (alcoholic beverage) and added that she isn't about the "Moët or Veuve" life.

Zodwa explained that even though her budget for entertainment has increased since her newfound fame, she would never succumb to the pressure of "buying" expensive drinks to impress.

She said that she loved the simplicity of the kasi lifestyle that allowed people to just want to have fun no matter the budget.

"What I love about Soweto. The way it’s hard core, the streets the hustle… We are go-getters and we go after what we want. Life is hard, raw but very real. I wouldn’t trade that for anything. I’m who I am because of Soweto. I am a kasi girl at heart, you can’t separate me from who I am, whether I have money or not."

