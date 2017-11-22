'I'll sleep when I'm dead!' - Dr Malinga explains why his songs are anti-sleep

Dr Malinga has come out to shed light on why most of his December tracks follow a similar theme of evading sleep to party or to make money, explaining that it symbolises his hardworking trait.

Malinga told TshisaLIVE that at first he didn't realise it had become a "habit" to sing about a lack of sleep, but admitted that he's made it his own.

"I am a hard worker and to be honest I don't sleep as much as I should. I didn't even realise initially that my hits have that recurring theme but it's fine because who is going to achieve things like Lingas entertainment, Lingas water or Trackzone if I am busy sleeping?"

In 2015 he released Akulalwa with DJ Shimza, 2016 Akulaleki featuring Trademark. and now still sticking to his favourite theme he's released Angilalanga Izolo ft. Josta.

They mean, 'We ain't sleeping', 'We can't sleep' and 'I didn't sleep last night' respectively.

Dr Malinga said he made peace with not sleeping as much as he'd like to.

"There's so much work to be done and so many things to achieve. I will sleep when I am dead!" said Dr Malinga.