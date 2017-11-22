TshisaLIVE

'I'm here to stay like pollen & allergies' - Skolopad on bee leather outfit

22 November 2017 - 13:08 By Chrizelda Kekana
Skolopad explains the inspiration behind her garden-themed photoshoot.
Skolopad explains the inspiration behind her garden-themed photoshoot.
Image: Via Instagram

Skolopad is determined to prove to haters that just like a force of nature and allergies she's here to stay, which was also the inspiration behind her most recent brown leather bee outfit and photoshoot.  

The entertainer once again got tongues wagging on social media when she shared pictures from a photoshoot where she poses provocatively in the garden. 

Skolopad told TshisaLIVE that through the photoshoot she wants haters to know that just like a bee, she stings and is here to stay like "pollen and allergies". 

"Of course Skolopad means tortoise but my photoshoot is about bees because I sting like a bee. I will always be here whether naked, wearing wors or fully clothed, I'm really not planning on leaving. So I'm just like those allergies that rise when pollination is happening, I am part of nature. That is what I was trying to say," she said.

Skolopad said she realised that she was now recognised for always "pushing" boundaries and taking things to another level.

Designer of the outfit, Tebogo Monatisa said that it was inspired by the process of pollination, which nothing can stop. 

"Many people are allergic to pollen but whether they like it or not bee's make the process happen and they show up whenever there's heat. If you are allergic to Skolopad then you probably in trouble because just like pollination, she will always be there with every summer and spring," he said. 

Here are the snaps from the photoshoot:

Pinky Girl can't get used to 'selfies & special treatment'

Even though Pinky Girl who became a household name through Bonang's reality show is determined to make it in the world of showbiz, getting used to ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

'This work will eat you alive,' says Masasa Mbangeni on acting

After being in the industry for more than a decade, actress Masasa Mbangeni has opened up about the emotional struggles that actors go through behind ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Jub Jub warns about December party temptations

While the December holidays are slowly creeping upon us, rapper Jub Jub has warned his fans to be cautious of the temptations that the festive season ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Pamela Nomvete: Ntsiki made me see that I exist

Despite once dealing with crippling self-doubt, Pamela Nomvete said that she found solace in the way her Generations character Ntsiki affected fans, ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

IN MEMES: Twitter touched by Utatakho's Nozipho's sad story

Emotions ran high on Twitter last night as Utatakho's Nozipho Zantsi's story of losing people dear to her touched tweeps who hoped that finding her ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Idols runner-up Mthokozisi 'receiving assistance' to deal with losing the title TshisaLIVE
  2. GALLERY: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's wedding in pictures TshisaLIVE
  3. 'It's the worst thing I've ever seen'- SA lambastes Oscar Pistorius film TshisaLIVE
  4. Paxton Fielies shares her plans after Idols win TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans want Robbie Malinga to 'save' Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

These are SA’s most unsafe cars
Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
X