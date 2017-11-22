'I'm here to stay like pollen & allergies' - Skolopad on bee leather outfit

Skolopad is determined to prove to haters that just like a force of nature and allergies she's here to stay, which was also the inspiration behind her most recent brown leather bee outfit and photoshoot.

The entertainer once again got tongues wagging on social media when she shared pictures from a photoshoot where she poses provocatively in the garden.

Skolopad told TshisaLIVE that through the photoshoot she wants haters to know that just like a bee, she stings and is here to stay like "pollen and allergies".

"Of course Skolopad means tortoise but my photoshoot is about bees because I sting like a bee. I will always be here whether naked, wearing wors or fully clothed, I'm really not planning on leaving. So I'm just like those allergies that rise when pollination is happening, I am part of nature. That is what I was trying to say," she said.

Skolopad said she realised that she was now recognised for always "pushing" boundaries and taking things to another level.

Designer of the outfit, Tebogo Monatisa said that it was inspired by the process of pollination, which nothing can stop.

"Many people are allergic to pollen but whether they like it or not bee's make the process happen and they show up whenever there's heat. If you are allergic to Skolopad then you probably in trouble because just like pollination, she will always be there with every summer and spring," he said.

Here are the snaps from the photoshoot: