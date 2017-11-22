John Legend and Chrissy Teigen expecting baby number 2
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their second child together, the model confirmed in a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday night.
Chrissy, who has been poking fun at herself all week, posting videos of herself eating and working out, claiming to be preparing for the Victoria's Secret show, put up a video of the couple's daughter poking her tummy.
Little Luna prods her mom's tummy and is asked what is in there.
In October she opened up about her struggles with infertility and said they hoped to have a second child via frozen embryo transfer.
The couple got married in 2013 and while John is celebrated for his music, it is Chrissy who has won the heart's of many with her hilarious messages about her man.
Is she's not shading her man then she ain't shy to poke fun at herself.
I truly think our laptop cams are watching us. This ad popped up for the first time ever as I removed my face mask??? pic.twitter.com/zgHzlnVjkd— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 12, 2017
