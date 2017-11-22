TshisaLIVE

My biggest blessing was not winning The Hustle, says Shane Eagles

22 November 2017 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Shane Eagles is determined to make it big as an independent artist.
Shane Eagles is determined to make it big as an independent artist.

Rapper Shane Eagles has come a long way from being eliminated in the top four of hit TV reality music competition The Hustle with his debut album recently reaching over a million streams across digital media platforms.

Shane has carved a successful TV and music career since he left The Hustle and told TshisaLIVE that he was grateful he did not win the competition.

"The biggest blessing to ever happen to me was not winning The Hustle. I was grateful that I was able to participate in the show and get the exposure and in a way I feel like I kind of won the show in that regard. If I had won it I would have been tied to contracts and (record) labels while at this point I am all about being independent and showing kids that there is a way to make it without record labels," he said.

While it would have been easy for Shane to be defined by his time on the show, the rapper was determined to prove that he was more than just a rapper by scoring a presenting gig on V-Entertainment.

"It is all down to your consistency and work rate. I feel like if I had only done The Hustle, people would have remembered me for that. I was blessed to be part of V-Entertainment. I never saw myself as a TV person but the opportunity presented itself and we discussed how we could use it to push the music and my brand. One day when you get to the top, people won't remember every step you took to get there, only that you are," he added.

It took nearly two years for Shane to finally drop his debut album Yellow but the album was well received by fans who have streamed it over a million times. 

"We are in the business of the end product and if people have to wait for it then it has to be worth it. I didn't want to rush it and I didn't feel pressured to put it out there. I focused on perfecting the album and got it right," he said.

Next month Shane will also fulfill a dream of his to perform at hip-hop concert Maftown Heights in Mafikeng, North-West. He had performed at the event in Johannesburg previously but said he had always wanted to perform at the festival in its birth place.

"When I first came off The Hustle, the winner was booked and I told him: 'You have to let me be part of the show, to feel that stage'. The next year I was part of the show. But I am excited this year because it is going home."

'The whole thing's been blown out of proportion' - Mthokozisi's camp

Idols SA's 2017 runner up Mthokozisi Ndaba's representatives have come out to clear the "sore loser" claims that have been making rounds on social ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

WATCH: SA rallies behind Mthokozisi

Even though Mthokozisi lost out on the coveted Idols SA title on Sunday night, Mzansi has joined forces to remind him of his talent through an ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES: Lockdown's Beauty may be the most savage TV character

Twitter is convinced Lockdown's Beauty is taking the "hell hath no fury like a woman scorned," thing too far after yet another drama filled episode ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

DJ Cleo is engaged! - 'I am in a happy place'

DJ Cleo has always been shy to talk about his private life but revealed to TshisaLIVE that he is engaged and excited to tie-the-knot soon. The ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Idols runner-up Mthokozisi 'receiving assistance' to deal with losing the title

It has been confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Idols South Africa runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba is receiving "assistance" after the finale on Sunday night ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Idols runner-up Mthokozisi 'receiving assistance' to deal with losing the title TshisaLIVE
  2. GALLERY: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's wedding in pictures TshisaLIVE
  3. 'It's the worst thing I've ever seen'- SA lambastes Oscar Pistorius film TshisaLIVE
  4. Paxton Fielies shares her plans after Idols win TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans want Robbie Malinga to 'save' Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
Robert Mugabe: His fall from grace
X