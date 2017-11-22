My biggest blessing was not winning The Hustle, says Shane Eagles

While it would have been easy for Shane to be defined by his time on the show, the rapper was determined to prove that he was more than just a rapper by scoring a presenting gig on V-Entertainment.

"It is all down to your consistency and work rate. I feel like if I had only done The Hustle, people would have remembered me for that. I was blessed to be part of V-Entertainment. I never saw myself as a TV person but the opportunity presented itself and we discussed how we could use it to push the music and my brand. One day when you get to the top, people won't remember every step you took to get there, only that you are," he added.

It took nearly two years for Shane to finally drop his debut album Yellow but the album was well received by fans who have streamed it over a million times.

"We are in the business of the end product and if people have to wait for it then it has to be worth it. I didn't want to rush it and I didn't feel pressured to put it out there. I focused on perfecting the album and got it right," he said.

Next month Shane will also fulfill a dream of his to perform at hip-hop concert Maftown Heights in Mafikeng, North-West. He had performed at the event in Johannesburg previously but said he had always wanted to perform at the festival in its birth place.

"When I first came off The Hustle, the winner was booked and I told him: 'You have to let me be part of the show, to feel that stage'. The next year I was part of the show. But I am excited this year because it is going home."