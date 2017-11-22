WATCH: Mthokozisi fights for his life in music video

On November 19 Mthokozisi Ndaba and Paxton Fielies both released their new singles and music videos. But much of that has gone unnoticed after it was confirmed Mthokozisi was receiving "assistance" to deal with the results of the Idols South Africa finale.

In a tightly contested competition, Paxton Fielies walked away with the title, resulting in a devastating loss for Mthokozisi.

He did not attend a post press conference, which usually sees both the winner and the runner-up take questions from the media on their future. On Sunday night he put a video on Instagram and, at the end, throws a piece of paper in the air and walks away.

Mzansi Magic confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Mthokozisi was not in a good place and had requested no interviews.

While his management later said "everything had been blown out of proportion" they did confirm that he needed some time out.

Meanwhile, his music video for his single Masithandane is slowly gaining momentum.

