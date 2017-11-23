AKA gets told to sit down over Joburg 'water crisis' comments
As Johannesburg Water works to repair the biggest leak in its history, rapper AKA has taken to social media to question whether peoples' response to the water shortages would have been different if the ANC was still in power in the city.
Taking to Twitter, AKA posted a picture of a bottle of water he had bought and claimed the best thing about the shortage was that people could not blame the ANC.
"Went to Woolies (Woolworths) in Bryanston today. Water sold out. Can you imagine what these TL's (timelines) would have looked like if we still ran JHB. They must be livid. The awesome thing about this water crisis in the North, is that for the first time they can't blame the ANC," he wrote.
AKA has never been shy to talk about politics on Twitter before, but his followers were not impressed by his decision to speak out on the matter and told him to sit down.
leave politics to politicians bro😕 pic.twitter.com/jlKWRmqjvB— Kopano (@evans_mashao) November 22, 2017
I love your music but please stay out of politics and things not in your control only God can judge— gavin adams (@gavinadams7) November 23, 2017
How much are they paying you pic.twitter.com/WJB1SJ2MQn— NDLOVU MTHOKOZISI (@pohmthokoh) November 22, 2017
this tweet is one of the reasons for me not being your fan you. You are too Political even where is not necessary.— FOUND YOU (@GERVIAS_TSHEPO) November 22, 2017
How is that awesome? People are in a crisis wena you want to make it about political parties!? Maara nyaoupe is bad.tjo! kanene are u not a musician? oro are u redeployed as cadre of talking bull? Your friends are filling stadiums..do something constructive lewena.— #NotInMyName (@NotInMyNameSA) November 23, 2017
We don't care we still don't want Zuma pic.twitter.com/YifrJSUFpe— Fulufhelo Singo (@FulufheloSingo) November 22, 2017
Residents in the northern suburbs of the city faced serious water shortages this week after a massive leak was discovered and water pressure began to drop in the area.
"Our main concern is the people who are working here. We have to be careful because you could have people buried alive. The land is unstable and there is groundwater coming out of the walls of the trench," member of the mayoral committee for environmental and infrastructure services Nico de Jager told TimesLIVE at the site of the repairs.
Water is expected to be restored in affected areas on Thursday.
