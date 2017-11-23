TshisaLIVE

I will never work with Cassper again, Emtee says as 'feud' escalates

23 November 2017 - 07:00 By TshisaLIVE
Rapper Emtee has taken shots at Cassper.
Rapper Emtee has taken shots at Cassper.
Image: Via Instagram

Emtee has lambasted Cassper Nyovest, accusing the rapper of trying to score cheap points at his expense and not giving him enough respect.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Emtee said that he felt disrespected by Cassper and vowed to never work with the rapper again.

"I will never work with him. He has been blowing up my phone telling me we need to work together, but I told him he must come past my crib. Maybe he is scared to do that because of my crew. I am angry because of a whole bunch of things. When I got awards they were saying I was buying awards. When I bought a crib they said Ambitiouz (Emtee's record label) bought the house. He hasn't congratulated me and these things add up."

Emtee also claimed that Cassper made jokes at his expense after a video of his genitals went viral on social media last month.

"As a supposed big hommie he should be supporting me, but he's always making jokes about me and acting like he is better so that he can get likes on social media. Is he a comedian or a rapper?"

Cassper infuriated Emtee's camp after he respond to criticism from the Roll Up rapper's producer about his stance on weed. The producer had tweeted that Cassper was always "talking sh*t about weed" and questioned whether he was a rapper or someone who just rapped.

“What are you saying my man? I have to smoke weed to be a rapper ? Or I have to praise it to be a rapper ? Well, I don’t smoke weed or think any high of it. Pun intended. I also don’t advise any kid who looks up to me to ever try weed or rely on it for creativity. It’s a lie.” Cassper said in response.

Emtee claimed that half of Cassper's camp smoked weed and said that he had no right to shade musicians.

"I saw his comment and I don't understand what he is trying to do. I'm not killing anybody," Emtee added.

Attempts to get comment from Cassper and his team were unsuccessful.

Pinky Girl can't get used to 'selfies & special treatment'

Even though Pinky Girl who became a household name through Bonang's reality show is determined to make it in the world of showbiz, getting used to ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Jub Jub warns about December party temptations

While the December holidays are slowly creeping upon us, rapper Jub Jub has warned his fans to be cautious of the temptations that the festive season ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

IN MEMES: Twitter touched by Utatakho's Nozipho's sad story

Emotions ran high on Twitter last night as Utatakho's Nozipho Zantsi's story of losing people dear to her touched tweeps who hoped that finding her ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Idols runner-up Mthokozisi 'receiving assistance' to deal with losing the title

It has been confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Idols South Africa runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba is receiving "assistance" after the finale on Sunday night ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Teko Modise’s tell-all memoir: There was no wedding ceremony, no speeches & no party

After years of hogging tabloid headlines for life on-and-off the field, soccer star Teko Modise is set to give the nation a first hand account of the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Idols runner-up Mthokozisi 'receiving assistance' to deal with losing the title TshisaLIVE
  2. 'It's the worst thing I've ever seen'- SA lambastes Oscar Pistorius film TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans want Robbie Malinga to 'save' Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi TshisaLIVE
  4. GALLERY: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's wedding in pictures TshisaLIVE
  5. 'The whole thing's been blown out of proportion' - Mthokozisi's camp TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

These are SA’s most unsafe cars
Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
X