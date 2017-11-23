TshisaLIVE

Sho Majozi clears the air on speculation that she is Penny Penny's daughter.
Musician and actress Sho Majozi may be one of the hottest artists to come out of Limpopo at the moment but that doesn't mean she is related to one of the area's biggest exports Penny Penny.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the launch of Absolut's One Source Live festival, Sho said that Penny Penny once told people he had a child with a white woman and people assumed that it was her. 

"He calls me to check up on me sometimes. After he started visiting me people started saying that he was my dad. Everyone knows that I am mixed but my dad is white, not the other way around. So now that everyone heard that Papa Penny had a mixed baby, they were like: 'it's Sho Majozi!' Papa Penny is not my father," she said.

Papa Penny recently launched a rap career with the release of a new single with hip-hop influences. Sho said that she would love to work with Penny Penny on an upcoming project. 

"I think it could definitely happen. I think the only thing that is stopping us is time and our schedules. He has the moves. That guy is a legend. Everyone in that area knows him and now everyone knows Sho Majozi," she said.

Sho has experienced a meteoric rise in the last two years and said she was often mobbed when she went home.

"When I went home to my grandmother's house, hundreds of people came to the door and were screaming my name and calling me. Also when I threw my homecoming show, it was so packed I couldn't even get in to the venue. It took me over an hour. Those moments make me realise that this is bigger than I thought," she said.

