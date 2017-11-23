"He calls me to check up on me sometimes. After he started visiting me people started saying that he was my dad. Everyone knows that I am mixed but my dad is white, not the other way around. So now that everyone heard that Papa Penny had a mixed baby, they were like: 'it's Sho Majozi!' Papa Penny is not my father," she said.

Papa Penny recently launched a rap career with the release of a new single with hip-hop influences. Sho said that she would love to work with Penny Penny on an upcoming project.

"I think it could definitely happen. I think the only thing that is stopping us is time and our schedules. He has the moves. That guy is a legend. Everyone in that area knows him and now everyone knows Sho Majozi," she said.

Sho has experienced a meteoric rise in the last two years and said she was often mobbed when she went home.

"When I went home to my grandmother's house, hundreds of people came to the door and were screaming my name and calling me. Also when I threw my homecoming show, it was so packed I couldn't even get in to the venue. It took me over an hour. Those moments make me realise that this is bigger than I thought," she said.